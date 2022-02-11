"Many franchises including RCB would be keen on signing Ishan Kishan" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach 

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes that team India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan could fetch big money in the upcoming auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Sharma reckoned that several teams, including the Royal Challengers Bangalore, could go after Ishan Kishan, considering his impressive record in the cash-rich league. He feels that the youngster's ability to keep wickets is an added advantage. Sharma said:

"Ishan Kishan will get good value at the auction and he deserves it. A number of franchises, including the Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be keen to sign him."

The southpaw was with the Mumbai Indians in the previous edition. However, he was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. During his stint with Mumbai, he was successful in carving a niche for himself in the team's star-studded line-up.

The 23-year-old will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He has set his base price at INR 2 crore for the event.

"Shreyas Iyer will be a good option as captain" - Nikhil Chopra

In the same video, former Indian spinner Nikhil Chopra pointed out that the franchises who are looking to rope in a captain could consider Shreyas Iyer for the crucial role.

He mentioned that Iyer has led the Delhi team in the past in the IPL and franchises like Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to bid for the stylish batter. Nikhil Chopra:

"Franchises like the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are still in search of a captain, will look to go for Shreyas Iyer at the auction."

Iyer's base price is set at INR 2 crores. The much-awaited IPL 2022 auction is scheduled to be held in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. Fans can catch the live-action of the two-day event on the Star Sports Network.

