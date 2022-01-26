New SRH management have virtual meet ahead of IPL 2022 auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management met virtually through a Zoom call to discuss their strategy for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.

SRH had a torrid IPL 2021, winning only three of 14 games and finishing last in the points table. They retained three players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction - skipper Kane Williamson, all-rounder Abdul Samad and young speedster Umran Malik.

On Wednesday, SRH’s Instagram handle shared an image of the new management having a discussion virtually. The franchise shared the picture with the caption:

“Zoom-ing towards the #IPLAuction with some of the best cricketing minds! #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise.”

The meeting involved captain Williamson, head coach Tom Moody, assistant coach Simon Katich, strategic advisor and batting coach Brian Lara, bowling coach Dale Steyn, spin bowling and strategic coach Muttiah Muralitharan as well as fielding coach and scout Hemang Badani.

SRH announced their new team management for the 2022 IPL season last month. Moody was SRH’s first head coach and was with the franchise from 2013 to 2019. With him as coach, SRH won their only IPL title in 2016.

Apart from winning in 2016, they also finished runners-up in 2018. The franchise reached the playoffs on four other occasions - 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

David Warner had hit out at SRH over sacking

Earlier this month, former SRH captain David Warner, who was sacked as leader midway during the IPL 2021 edition, opened up on the matter.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria', the Aussie batter said the manner of sacking did not send a good message to the younger players in the team. He stated:

"If you are going to drop a captain and then not pick him in the team after what he has done, what message does that send to the young kids in the team?"

The 35-year-old also advised the team management to be more open about tough conversations. He added:

"Don't shy away from them. I am not going to bite. I am going to sit here and accept that for what it is because you are not picking me in the team.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Warner scored 195 runs for the Hyderabad franchise in eight matches at a strike rate of 107.73 with two fifties.

Edited by Sai Krishna