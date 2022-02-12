Rajasthan Royals rope in Prasidh Krishna for ₹10 crores in IPL 2022 auction

Rajasthan Royals have roped in Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna at the IPL 2022 auction after a frenetic bidding war with Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans. The right-arm speedster, who debuted with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, garnered a jaw-dropping ₹10 crores.

One of the newest franchises, Lucknow Supergiants, started the bid at the IPL 2022 auction, followed by the Royals. Gujarat Titans entered the battle after Rajasthan took a lead of ₹ 5.5 crores.

While Lucknow and Rajasthan kept fighting till the end, the latter took the honors at the IPL 2022 auction.

Krishna has been one of the best pace bowlers on the Indian domestic circuit in the last few years. Although the 25-year-old has had a middling IPL career, his recent international outings have provided plenty of promise. He has joined the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult at Rajasthan.

Prasidh Krishna won the man of the series in the ODI series against the West Indies

He earned the man of the series award in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies. He bowled with express pace, while his height generated a steep bounce, troubling the West Indies' batters. In three ODIs, he took nine wickets at 7.56, maintaining an economy rate of 2.50.

In his IPL career, the youngster has managed only 34 wickets in 30 games at 38.40. He will hope to deliver an improved performance in the upcoming season after spending his formative years with the Kolkata Knight Riders. It would also be interesting to see him bowling with the new ball alongside New Zealand's Trent Boult.

The Royals also need to arrest their slide in the IPL as they have been one of the worst-performing franchises in the last three years. They have consistently finished in the bottom half of the table after 2018. Sanju Samson, who made his debut as captain last year, has a task on his hands.

