Shahrukh Khan sold to Punjab Kings for ₹9 crore at IPL 2022 auction

Big-hitting Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan has been purchased by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹9 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had registered his name for the auction at a base price of ₹40 lakh. However, following some intense bidding between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and PBKS, he was purchased by his former franchise for a whopping sum.

Shahrukh is now the second most expensive uncapped player (joint) in the history of the IPL auction after Krishnappa Gowtham, who was purchased by CSK for ₹9.25 crore last season. Rahul Tewatia was sold at the same price as Shahrukh to the Gujarat Lions.

Shahrukh made his IPL debut for PBKS last season and gave a decent account of himself. He played 11 matches and scored 153 runs at a strike rate of 134.21. His best of 47 came off 36 balls in a game against CSK in Mumbai.

Shahrukh Khan’s prolific domestic form

PBKS’ decision to buy back Shahrukh has not come as a surprise considering his brilliant form in domestic cricket over the last few months. He played the knock that turned the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final on its head.

Tamil Nadu were struggling, needing 55 off the last four overs. However, Shahrukh clobbered an unbeaten unbeaten 33 off only 15 deliveries, including a six off the last ball to lift Tamil Nadu to a sensational come-from-behind triumph.

The right-hander carried on his great form into the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. He slammed 66 off 35 against Mumbai, 79* off 39 against Karnataka, and 42 off 21 in the final against Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has played 50 T20 matches till date in which he has scored 547 runs at a strike rate of 136.40. The dashing hitter also has the experience of 33 List A and five first-class games.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Sai Krishna