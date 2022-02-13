IPL 2022 Auction: Tilak Varma age, height, hometown and T20 stats

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians went all out for N Tilak Varma at the IPL 2022 Auction. The Mumbai-based franchise secured the uncapped batter's services for a whopping ₹1.7 crore.

Varma will now bat alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard and Tim David in the Mumbai Indians team. Fans should note that Varma has never played an IPL game before.

But the youngster was a part of the India U-19s squad that finished as runners-up in the 2020 U-19 World Cup. Tilak entered the auction with a base price of ₹20 lakh. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals were the first two franchises to bid for him.

The Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians took over the bidding war after the figure crossed ₹50 lakh. Eventually, MI bagged him for ₹1.7 crore. In this article, we list some key facts fans need to know about Varma.

Tilak Varma Age

Tilak was born on November 8, 2002. As of February 13, 2022, he is 19 years and 97 days old.

Height

According to Celebs Bio, Tilak's height is 6 feet, which approximately equals to 1.83 meters.

Hometown

Varma hails from the city of Hyderabad. He plays domestic cricket for the Hyderabad team.

Tilak Varma T20 stats

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma generally bats in the top-order. He has played 15 T20 matches in his domestic career so far, aggregating 381 runs at a strike rate of 143.77. His batting average in the shortest format of the game is close to 30.

The 19-year-old has smashed 28 fours and 17 sixes in 15 innings, while he has also scored three half-centuries. His highest T20 score is 75. It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Mumbai Indians.

