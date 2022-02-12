Twitter reacts with hilarious memes as Ravichandran Ashwin joins Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals bagged the services of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL 2022 Auction for ₹5 crore. Coming at a base price of ₹2 crore, the marquee player saw a brief bidding war between his erstwhile team Delhi Capitals and the Sanju Samson-led Royals, with the latter having the last laugh.

Twitter reacted to the announcement with some rib-tickling memes, mostly focussed on Ashwin's unison with the Royals' premier wicketkeeper-batter Buttler.

The 35-year-old ran Buttler out at the non-striker's end in his bowling stride during the 2019 IPL. The incident prompted some sharp exchanges of words between the two players on the field and a major controversy on the 'Mankading' issue.

Here are the best reactions:

Srini Mama @SriniMaama16 Ashwin to RR for 5C. Jos Buttler on DRS with Ash soon! 🤩 #IPLAuction Ashwin to RR for 5C. Jos Buttler on DRS with Ash soon! 🤩 #IPLAuction

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game’ #IPLMegaAuction Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game’ #IPLMegaAuction

Sai @akakrcb6 Buttler watching TV when Ashwin bought by RR Buttler watching TV when Ashwin bought by RR https://t.co/M2lXlrp2uT

Div🦁 @div_yumm Ashwin and Buttler playing for same team in 2022. Ashwin and Buttler playing for same team in 2022. https://t.co/MPPA97cLWt

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

(2) Ashwin & buttler in 2022 IPL.

#IPL2022Auction (1) Ashwin & buttler in 2020 IPL.(2) Ashwin & buttler in 2022 IPL. (1) Ashwin & buttler in 2020 IPL. (2) Ashwin & buttler in 2022 IPL. #IPL2022Auction https://t.co/A3cZ0q2cNt

Prajakta @18prajakta

#IPL2022 Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler in the same team, who would have thought? Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler in the same team, who would have thought? 😂#IPL2022

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin in the same IPL team. Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin in the same IPL team. https://t.co/xAbzz5VEGH

Charsau20 @4sauu20

#IPLAuction Butler waiting for Ashwin in Dressing room Butler waiting for Ashwin in Dressing room😂#IPLAuction https://t.co/jO4pZtRHzv

Myra @the_indianstuff

#TATAIPL Jos Buttler after knowing Ashwin & he will play for Same time. #TATAIPL Auction Jos Buttler after knowing Ashwin & he will play for Same time.#TATAIPL #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/GaWrE1kAXA

Jayy☄🌈 @uptownfreakkk

#IPLMegaAuction Ashwin and Buttler in dressing room Ashwin and Buttler in dressing room#IPLMegaAuction https://t.co/hLQAeXRQbn

Trent Boult joins Ashwin at Rajasthan Royals

One of India's premier Test spinners, Ashwin is coming off a brilliant international comeback. He was one of India's best bowlers in the T20 World Cup and has a brilliant record in the IPL as well. In 167 matches, he has picked 145 wickets at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 24.12.

He stands out with his economy rate of just over 6.1 and can contribute with the bat as well. The veteran off-spinner will also double up as an experienced captaincy backup for Sanju Samson.

Soon after roping in Ashwin, the Rajasthan Royals also brought in New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult to their team with a whopping ₹8 crore bid. In 62 IPL matches he has 76 wickets at an average of 26.09. He can swing the new ball in the powerplay phase and is also effective at the death with his yorkers and slower ones.

Also Read Article Continues below

The two have joined Samson, Buttler and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal in the pink. The core looks solid for now and the Rajasthan Royals are in a strong position to build a brilliant team.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Samya Majumdar