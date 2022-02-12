×
Twitter reacts with hilarious memes as Ravichandran Ashwin joins Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals

Memes galore as Ashwin goes to Rajasthan Royals.
Memes galore as Ashwin goes to Rajasthan Royals.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 01:05 PM IST
News

Rajasthan Royals bagged the services of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL 2022 Auction for ₹5 crore. Coming at a base price of ₹2 crore, the marquee player saw a brief bidding war between his erstwhile team Delhi Capitals and the Sanju Samson-led Royals, with the latter having the last laugh.

Twitter reacted to the announcement with some rib-tickling memes, mostly focussed on Ashwin's unison with the Royals' premier wicketkeeper-batter Buttler.

The 35-year-old ran Buttler out at the non-striker's end in his bowling stride during the 2019 IPL. The incident prompted some sharp exchanges of words between the two players on the field and a major controversy on the 'Mankading' issue.

Here are the best reactions:

𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥, and that’s your headline. 😉#IPLAuction | @ashwinravi99
The Spin 🧙‍♂️ will #HallaBol for @rajasthanroyals!Cue the 🥁🥁 #RR fans to give a royal welcome to @ashwinravi99!#IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022 #TATAIPL #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/FpLUDvvM0p
Ashwin to RR for 5C. Jos Buttler on DRS with Ash soon! 🤩 #IPLAuction
Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game’ #IPLMegaAuction
Buttler watching TV when Ashwin bought by RR https://t.co/M2lXlrp2uT
Ashwin and Buttler playing for same team in 2022. https://t.co/MPPA97cLWt
Buttler and Ashwin shaking hands in IPL 🤣 #IPLAuction https://t.co/4l0Y7FD6Bw
(1) Ashwin & buttler in 2020 IPL. (2) Ashwin & buttler in 2022 IPL. #IPL2022Auction https://t.co/A3cZ0q2cNt
Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler in the same team, who would have thought? 😂#IPL2022
Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin in the same IPL team. https://t.co/xAbzz5VEGH
Ashwin when he sees Butler in the RR dressing room. #IPLAuction #Ashwin https://t.co/rMyYBjQMYn
The Beauty of the IPL.#Ashwin #RajasthanRoyals #IPLMegaAuction2022 #IPLAuction https://t.co/xkkwqSs3Ew
Butler waiting for Ashwin in Dressing room😂#IPLAuction https://t.co/jO4pZtRHzv
Jos Buttler after knowing Ashwin & he will play for Same time.#TATAIPL #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/GaWrE1kAXA
Ashwin and Buttler in RR dressing room #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/x2XaCMA2lw
Buttler seeing Ashwin being picked by RR. #IPLMegaAuction https://t.co/x0QFnEhhx1
Ashwin and Buttler in dressing room#IPLMegaAuction https://t.co/hLQAeXRQbn

Trent Boult joins Ashwin at Rajasthan Royals

One of India's premier Test spinners, Ashwin is coming off a brilliant international comeback. He was one of India's best bowlers in the T20 World Cup and has a brilliant record in the IPL as well. In 167 matches, he has picked 145 wickets at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 24.12.

He stands out with his economy rate of just over 6.1 and can contribute with the bat as well. The veteran off-spinner will also double up as an experienced captaincy backup for Sanju Samson.

Soon after roping in Ashwin, the Rajasthan Royals also brought in New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult to their team with a whopping ₹8 crore bid. In 62 IPL matches he has 76 wickets at an average of 26.09. He can swing the new ball in the powerplay phase and is also effective at the death with his yorkers and slower ones.

The two have joined Samson, Buttler and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal in the pink. The core looks solid for now and the Rajasthan Royals are in a strong position to build a brilliant team.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
