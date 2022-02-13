West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith sold to Punjab Kings for ₹6 crore at IPL 2022 Auction 

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was purchased by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹6 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The 25-year-old went into the auction at a base price of ₹1 crore. PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) began bidding for the Windies cricketer. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) soon joined in, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR). But PBKS managed to offer the best bid in the end to pick their second player of the day.

Odean Smith was expected to do well at the IPL mega auction. The cricketer impressed during the recently-concluded ODI series in India even as the Windies were blanked 3-0.

Replacing the unfit Kieron Pollard for the last two games, the pacer claimed 2 for 29 in the second ODI in Ahmedabad. He got the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. On the batting front, he struck 24 off 20, with his knock including two consecutive sixes.

The all-rounder continued his good form in the final ODI as well. He returned with figures of 1 for 36, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan. When he came out to bat, he clobbered 36 off only 18 balls with the aid of three fours and as many sixes.

Odean Smith’s stats

25-year-old Odean Smith has featured in five ODIs and eight T20Is till date. He has claimed six wickets in the one-day format at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 5.04.

In T20Is, he has seven scalps to his name at an average of 33.85. However, his economy is extremely high at 10.77.

Overall, the talented West Indies cricketer has played 33 T20 matches. He has picked up 36 wickets at an average of 24.69 in addition to scoring 192 runs at a strike rate of 130.61.

