"When cricket is discussed, her face lights up" - KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla pens heartfelt note about daughter Jahnavi 

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's daughter, Jahnavi, found herself in the spotlight for her involvement in the recently-concluded auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The 20-year-old represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the event alongside the Khan siblings, Aryan and Suhana. It is worth mentioning that this was Jahnavi's third time at the auction.

Her first appearance at the event came in 2017 when she was 17 years old, making her the youngest person permitted to attend an IPL auction. Juhi Chawla took to her social media handles on Thursday to share a special note for her daughter.

Chawla expressed pride in her daughter's association with the Kolkata-based franchise. An excerpt from the post read:

"Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book. It had the life stories, achievements, records, a sort of almanac, of allllll the cricketers of the world. In the few days that we spent at the hotel, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover! As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased."

She continued:

"When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding. It is extremely kind of Mr. Venky Mysore, our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. As a mother, I feel blessed, happy and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with God's grace, she is on her way. 🙏🙏🙏".

KKR had retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. They roped in several marquee players at the two-day event to complete their squad for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Shreyas Iyer to lead KKR in IPL 2022

The two-time champions have appointed star recruit Shreyas Iyer as their new captain for this year's Indian T20 extravaganza. The franchise bagged the 27-year-old for ₹12.25 crores at the IPL 2022 auction.

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

