"Averaging and striking more than Rohit and Virat!" - Fans shocked as Ravichandran Ashwin slams maiden IPL half-century

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's promotion to No. 3 seemed to work wonders as he brought up his first half-century of the IPL against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 11.
RR lost the wicket of the dangerous Jos Buttler early on and quite a few eyebrows were raised when Ashwin walked out to bat at No. 3. After taking a few deliveries to get himself in, he took advantage of the powerplay restrictions and gave his team much-needed momentum.
Fans on Twitter were both shocked and happy to see Ravichandran Ashwin contribute with the bat. His 50 (38) helped RR post a fighting total of 160/6 on a pitch that was not the easiest to bat on.
Here's how the fans reacted:
Ravichandran Ashwin, Padikkal take RR to a respectable total
Unlike the last game, Yashasvi Jaiswal took a bit of time to get going. After losing Buttler early on, it was Ashwin who had to take the attack to the opposition and he succeeded in doing so to a certain extent.
Devdutt Padikkal has been inconsistent of late and his strike rate has always been under the scanner, especially in the middle overs. This time, however, he maintained the tempo of the RR innings and gave Ashwin good support from the other end.
Ashwin did slow down a bit in the middle, but then played some big shots to end his innings with a respectable strike rate. His 53-run stand with Padikkal gave RR a good platform to tee off in the last few overs.
Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh each picked up a couple of wickets and it certainly had an effect on RR's final score. But with the kind of bowling attack that they have, the Royals would still believe that they have a chance to defend 161 on a slightly drier pitch.
DC, on the other hand, will need a good start after their drubbing at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings while chasing in the last game.