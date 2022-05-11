"Averaging and striking more than Rohit and Virat!" - Fans shocked as Ravichandran Ashwin slams maiden IPL half-century

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's promotion to No. 3 seemed to work wonders as he brought up his first half-century of the IPL against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 11.

RR lost the wicket of the dangerous Jos Buttler early on and quite a few eyebrows were raised when Ashwin walked out to bat at No. 3. After taking a few deliveries to get himself in, he took advantage of the powerplay restrictions and gave his team much-needed momentum.

Fans on Twitter were both shocked and happy to see Ravichandran Ashwin contribute with the bat. His 50 (38) helped RR post a fighting total of 160/6 on a pitch that was not the easiest to bat on.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Equality 7-2521 @equality7__2521 People laughed at Gambhir for saying India can try Ashwin at 4. Visionary through and through People laughed at Gambhir for saying India can try Ashwin at 4. Visionary through and through

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Celebration when Ashwin completed fifty against Delhi. Celebration when Ashwin completed fifty against Delhi. https://t.co/zXfZGxr5VX

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Only thing left for Ashwin to surprise us in IPL is a catch like this. #IPL Only thing left for Ashwin to surprise us in IPL is a catch like this. #IPL https://t.co/Szu4Sl7WBR

Prithvi @Puneite_ Ashwin is a good batsman, but usse 50 run kaun khata hai t20s mein. Ashwin is a good batsman, but usse 50 run kaun khata hai t20s mein.

Sanket Singbal @SingbalSanket Using Ashwin as a top order batter in the PP (which is the only phase in which he could even theoretically be of use as a T20 bat) to extend your shallow batting line up is one of the best tactical ploys in this IPL. Using Ashwin as a top order batter in the PP (which is the only phase in which he could even theoretically be of use as a T20 bat) to extend your shallow batting line up is one of the best tactical ploys in this IPL.

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket Forget Jos, Ashwin is good enough for this lot. Forget Jos, Ashwin is good enough for this lot.

Karthik Raj @kartcric Ashwin's batting stats this season - 26.20 avg with a strike rate of 142 Ashwin's batting stats this season - 26.20 avg with a strike rate of 142 😂

Garry @its_g24 With fielders inside the circle!.

#RRvsDC #ashwin Promoting @ashwinravi99 to no.3 is one of the cool move in this ipl.His timing on the shots are bliss to watchWith fielders inside the circle!. Promoting @ashwinravi99 to no.3 is one of the cool move in this ipl.His timing on the shots are bliss to watch👀🚀⚡With fielders inside the circle!.#RRvsDC #ashwin

Dave @CricketDave27 The kind of guy Ashwin is he’s probably been putting in more hours batting practice than the batters in the team, finding ways to make this new role work even if he doesn’t have all the skills for it The kind of guy Ashwin is he’s probably been putting in more hours batting practice than the batters in the team, finding ways to make this new role work even if he doesn’t have all the skills for it

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ashwin has scored 133 runs in IPL 2022 at a strike rate of 144 and average of 22.16 - he also has 9 wickets. Ashwin has scored 133 runs in IPL 2022 at a strike rate of 144 and average of 22.16 - he also has 9 wickets.

Bharath @eabc_02 Ashwin has scored more runs than jaddu this season🤣🤣🤣 Ashwin has scored more runs than jaddu this season🤣🤣🤣

Titu Mama @TituTweets_ Ashwin can now match the average height of DC players Ashwin can now match the average height of DC players https://t.co/qULVhrizzl

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#IPL2022 Ashwin with a 50(37) on a two paced pitch,most current Indian top orders Batters can only dream of that. Ashwin with a 50(37) on a two paced pitch,most current Indian top orders Batters can only dream of that.#IPL2022

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Ashwin has played an excellent innings here. He's batted 5 overs at a run rate of 8 when team's run rate after 12 overs is under 7. And this is a difficult to pitch to bat on. The ball is stopping and coming. Ashwin has played an excellent innings here. He's batted 5 overs at a run rate of 8 when team's run rate after 12 overs is under 7. And this is a difficult to pitch to bat on. The ball is stopping and coming.

Merin Kumar ™ @merin_kumar Jadeja took 132 innings to score his 1st IPL FIFTY.

But Ashwin did in just 72 innings Jadeja took 132 innings to score his 1st IPL FIFTY.But Ashwin did in just 72 innings

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Meme Tapree @MTapree @gurkiratsgill Don't you think Samson should have come before Ashwin or even Paddikal ? What's this message here that Ashwin can handle pressure better than them ! @gurkiratsgill Don't you think Samson should have come before Ashwin or even Paddikal ? What's this message here that Ashwin can handle pressure better than them ! RR don't have batting depth. So to make up for it, they have been promoting Ashwin in situations where there is low risk, and high reward. Plus Ashwin's game awareness makes sure that they get rewarded for it. Ashwin didn't try attacking Nortje, he attacked Shardul & Axar and twitter.com/MTapree/status… RR don't have batting depth. So to make up for it, they have been promoting Ashwin in situations where there is low risk, and high reward. Plus Ashwin's game awareness makes sure that they get rewarded for it. Ashwin didn't try attacking Nortje, he attacked Shardul & Axar and twitter.com/MTapree/status…

Priyansh @Pricd05 No ways Ashwin has as many fifties as Roet and Birat combined at a better strike rate No ways Ashwin has as many fifties as Roet and Birat combined at a better strike rate

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG Ashwin batting stance mei hockey penalty corner kyu le raha hai? Ashwin batting stance mei hockey penalty corner kyu le raha hai?

Sanket Singbal @SingbalSanket Sadly I don't think it'll get the credit it deserves because Ashwin simply isn't a good enough T20 batsman to make it work to any significant degree and the cliched commentariat who believe "the best player must face most balls" will obviously snigger at it. Unfortunate. Sadly I don't think it'll get the credit it deserves because Ashwin simply isn't a good enough T20 batsman to make it work to any significant degree and the cliched commentariat who believe "the best player must face most balls" will obviously snigger at it. Unfortunate.

Impawan @Impawan15422734 Ashwin jab bacche the tab hi unhe driving licence Mila Gaya tha. @cricketaakash ji wah commentry king . Ashwin jab bacche the tab hi unhe driving licence Mila Gaya tha.@cricketaakash ji wah commentry king .

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Maiden IPL fifty by Ravi Ashwin. Batted at No.3 tonight and played a brilliant hand, terrific by Ash. Maiden IPL fifty by Ravi Ashwin. Batted at No.3 tonight and played a brilliant hand, terrific by Ash.

Ram @Flick_of_wrists Even ashwin has an IPL fifty this year



Pic unrelated Even ashwin has an IPL fifty this year Pic unrelated https://t.co/1evvWaFV2X

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Ashwin has played an excellent innings here. He's batted 5 overs at a run rate of 8 when team's run rate after 12 overs is under 7. And this is a difficult to pitch to bat on. The ball is stopping and coming. Ashwin has played an excellent innings here. He's batted 5 overs at a run rate of 8 when team's run rate after 12 overs is under 7. And this is a difficult to pitch to bat on. The ball is stopping and coming. Brilliant knock from Ashwin. Was sent in to pinch hit, but has anchored pretty much to perfection and has now allowed DDP, Samson, RvD & Parag go to big in last 6. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… Brilliant knock from Ashwin. Was sent in to pinch hit, but has anchored pretty much to perfection and has now allowed DDP, Samson, RvD & Parag go to big in last 6. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 @Kohliesque 50s this season



Ashwin 1

Rohit 0 50s this season Ashwin 1 Rohit 0

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath #TataIPL #RRvsDC Went low on his stance, but he was aiming high. Way to go @ashwinravi99 Went low on his stance, but he was aiming high. Way to go @ashwinravi99 #TataIPL #RRvsDC

IPL 2022 @iplthebest Ashwin is a better powerplay batsman than many, plays with a nothing to lose approach and has got batting quality to take bowlers on. Ashwin is a better powerplay batsman than many, plays with a nothing to lose approach and has got batting quality to take bowlers on.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#RRvDC Ravichandran Ashwin with a pretty good knock here. First IPL fifty for him. That too off just 38 balls and gets dismissed at the right time too. Perfect entry point for the likes of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag to come in and accelerate. Ravichandran Ashwin with a pretty good knock here. First IPL fifty for him. That too off just 38 balls and gets dismissed at the right time too. Perfect entry point for the likes of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag to come in and accelerate.#RRvDC

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS And Ashwin brings up his fifty, in 37 balls. So far he has found a way to get the boundary just when it was getting away, top knock. He can swing at every ball from here. Well played. And Ashwin brings up his fifty, in 37 balls. So far he has found a way to get the boundary just when it was getting away, top knock. He can swing at every ball from here. Well played.

Ryan  (#35🏆) @ryandesa_7 Can't question Ashwin's commitment though, guy tries his best in every aspect even though he might not be very skillfull at a particular thing. Can't question Ashwin's commitment though, guy tries his best in every aspect even though he might not be very skillfull at a particular thing.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #RRvDC This is Ashwin Anna's world. We are simply living in it. What a knock, what a player. A sheer delight for any team #IPL2022 This is Ashwin Anna's world. We are simply living in it. What a knock, what a player. A sheer delight for any team #IPL2022 #RRvDC

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM Powerplay

Ashwin 21 off 13

Others 20 off 23



Next 6 overs

Ashwin 20 off 18

Others 20 off 18 PowerplayAshwin 21 off 13Others 20 off 23Next 6 oversAshwin 20 off 18Others 20 off 18

Dheeraj Singh @Dheerajsingh_



#IPL2022

#CricketTwitter

#RRvsDC In all 3 Departments Ravi Ashwin Showing his progression in t20s, I have never seen him like this in T20 format, He impressed me a lot with the batting & fielding In all 3 Departments Ravi Ashwin Showing his progression in t20s, I have never seen him like this in T20 format, He impressed me a lot with the batting & fielding #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter #RRvsDC

𝓡𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒂༄👤⋆⌑ @be_ritindra .A relieved

#RavichandranAshwin #RRvsDC The sharpest cricket brain I rate after MSD is non other than Ravi Ashwin. You can't argue with this,he proved it most often!.Most improved across format cricketer in recent years with his maiden T-20 half century....A relieved @prithinarayanan The sharpest cricket brain I rate after MSD is non other than Ravi Ashwin. You can't argue with this,he proved it most often!.Most improved across format cricketer in recent years with his maiden T-20 half century...👏👏.A relieved @prithinarayanan 😅#RavichandranAshwin #RRvsDC https://t.co/ij5y9DnL8Z

krishnan @krishg1990 Ashwin is just brilliant. Brilliant in assessing what needed in the situation. Extremely high cricketing IQ. #IPL2022 Ashwin is just brilliant. Brilliant in assessing what needed in the situation. Extremely high cricketing IQ. #IPL2022

hsihsA @qatil_kabutar Ashwin anchoring better than the designated "unbelievable anchoring" anchor 🙃 Ashwin anchoring better than the designated "unbelievable anchoring" anchor 🙃

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani

Ashwin averaging and Striking more than Rohit and Virat this season. Ashwin averaging and Striking more than Rohit and Virat this season.😭

Ravichandran Ashwin, Padikkal take RR to a respectable total

Unlike the last game, Yashasvi Jaiswal took a bit of time to get going. After losing Buttler early on, it was Ashwin who had to take the attack to the opposition and he succeeded in doing so to a certain extent.

Devdutt Padikkal has been inconsistent of late and his strike rate has always been under the scanner, especially in the middle overs. This time, however, he maintained the tempo of the RR innings and gave Ashwin good support from the other end.

Ashwin did slow down a bit in the middle, but then played some big shots to end his innings with a respectable strike rate. His 53-run stand with Padikkal gave RR a good platform to tee off in the last few overs.

Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Mitchell Marsh each picked up a couple of wickets and it certainly had an effect on RR's final score. But with the kind of bowling attack that they have, the Royals would still believe that they have a chance to defend 161 on a slightly drier pitch.

DC, on the other hand, will need a good start after their drubbing at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings while chasing in the last game.

