"Best finisher in the country!" - Fans want Dinesh Karthik back in Indian colours after match-winning knock against RR in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik's sensational 44* (23) helped RCB pull off an incredible win against RR (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 06, 2022 12:19 AM IST
News

Dinesh Karthik produced another masterclass in the chase as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) handed the rampant Rajasthan Royals (RR) their first defeat of the season.

Some late hitting from Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer helped RR post a competitive total of 169/3 in their 20 overs. RCB began their chase steadily but the RR bowlers led by Yuzvendra Chahal picked up wickets consistently in the mid-overs.

At one stage, it looked like a lost cause for RCB. But Dinesh Karthik came out and right from ball one, showed incredible calmness under pressure and executed his shots to perfection.

Fans on Twitter hailed the 36-year-old for playing yet another superb knock under pressure to take his team home. Here are some of the reactions:

Srinivas Ramanujan gave the concept of infinity to calculate DK's average this season.
DK with the master class 😍🔥🔥🔥 What a signing he’s been @RCBTweets #PlayBold #IPL2022
DK’s pre match ritual is watching last over of Nidahas trophy on the way to the stadium
Faf du Plessis on Dinesh Karthik:"DK is playing his best cricket. I think he needs to put his name back into international cricket, doesn't he?"#RCBvsRR
The best way for RR to close out the match was by getting DK’s wicket. DK was on strike during the 14th over and should have been straight forward to bowl Chahal. It’s a very specific problem that DK has - picking the googly under lights. It was a very straightforward move.
That’s the depth in batting we were talking about. How good have DK and Shahbaz been for us so far! We move forward, one game at a time. 👊🏼🙏🏼 #RCB #RRvRCB
DK is showing why he is the unluckiest Indian white ball cricketer of the last decade! ☹️☹️
DK the real finisher 🔥❤ https://t.co/5e5ZYWixWI
Do not do DK compare ABD praise...King Dinesh Karthik deserves praise without any comparison he is just so good man.
Watching DK bat well makes me happy. So much skill, ability, far more than many of his more successful peers. But that’s another story.
DK putting no foot wrong in his claim to the Indian team finisher spot, perfect tournament for him so far.
What DK sees when he looks at the bowlers https://t.co/iVP8wb4orj
Just saw some KKR fans say why didn't DK do this for us . DK in 2018-19 IPL : 751 runs at 41.72 Avg and 147.25 SR in the middle order 👍👍👍
Top Quality! ‘Nallarku’, DK! 🥳#Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 @DineshKarthik
For years it’s been RCB who is the bowling side in these situations, this really is the NEW era. DK such a good guy how can you not be happy for him, Shahbaz amazing again too
I agree, DK should've retained his T20I spot after that Nidahasa finish. But essentially, more than a mixing of formats, think his ouster was a sign of distrust after he had let down multiple selection committees over a long career. Indian cricket ran out of patience with him.
“I’m not done yet” DK 🙇‍♀️ @imVkohli are you listening?
LOVE YOU DK ❤️❤️Thank you for bailing us out of the loss for two times in a row 💪🏻💪🏻. Champion!What a finish, Harshal my boy!
DK, second best finisher in the history of IPL after ABD! 💪
Maxi, Faf, Kohli, Dk, Shahbaz from next game. It looks even more better.
Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2022:32* (14) Vs PBKS.14* (7) Vs KKR.44* (23) Vs RR.- DK, the finisher, the match winner, the game changer! https://t.co/w97CcgeHeJ
Still the best finisher in the country, take a bow DK 🥵#IPL2022 https://t.co/wGtVdCPd9Y
Forget up and coming players, DK at 36 is still making his case for the finisher role for India. We are ready for debate @BCCI.!
32*(14), 14*(7), 44*(23). 90*(44), Strike Rate: 205, Average: ∞Gosh! The leaner, meaner, stronger DK in absolute #Beast mode as RCB's finisher in #IPL2022. Jee, he's in unreal touch. Gonna be the season where he unlocks his full potential? Potential call up to the T20 WC?
DK 😭❤️ what a start to this szn from him . Ageing like a fine wine . Someone in RCB camp cannot relate sadly 😑

Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed turned the chase on its head for RCB

Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat gave RCB exactly the kind of start that they were hoping for, adding 55 runs for the first wicket. However, former RCB star Yuzvendra Chahal came back to haunt his previous franchise by picking up the big wicket of Du Plessis.

Rawat too departed soon and RR began to tighten their grip on the game. Chahal gave a double blow to RCB as he was involved in Kohli's run-out and also cleaned up David Willey for a duck.

Navdeep Saini took a sensational catch of Sherfane Rutherford and with 82 needed off the last seven overs, it looked like Dinesh Karthik had too much to do. However, the 36-year-old kept his composure and picked the bowlers he wanted to attack.

Karthik plundered Ravichandran Ashwin for 21 runs and brought RCB storming back into the chase. Shahbaz Ahmed also played his part, taking on bowlers like Trent Boult and keeping RCB's nose ahead in the chase.

Things could have got too close for comfort towards the end, but Dinesh Karthik was able to find boundaries at just the right time. Harshal Patel smashed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a six and finished the game off in style for RCB.

RR will rue some of their tactics and bowling changes, especially when they had RCB under the pump. RCB, on the other hand, will only get stronger with Glenn Maxwell likely to be back in the XI for their next game.

Edited by Parimal
Quick Links:

