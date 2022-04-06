"Best finisher in the country!" - Fans want Dinesh Karthik back in Indian colours after match-winning knock against RR in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik produced another masterclass in the chase as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) handed the rampant Rajasthan Royals (RR) their first defeat of the season.
Some late hitting from Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer helped RR post a competitive total of 169/3 in their 20 overs. RCB began their chase steadily but the RR bowlers led by Yuzvendra Chahal picked up wickets consistently in the mid-overs.
At one stage, it looked like a lost cause for RCB. But Dinesh Karthik came out and right from ball one, showed incredible calmness under pressure and executed his shots to perfection.
Fans on Twitter hailed the 36-year-old for playing yet another superb knock under pressure to take his team home. Here are some of the reactions:
Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed turned the chase on its head for RCB
Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat gave RCB exactly the kind of start that they were hoping for, adding 55 runs for the first wicket. However, former RCB star Yuzvendra Chahal came back to haunt his previous franchise by picking up the big wicket of Du Plessis.
Rawat too departed soon and RR began to tighten their grip on the game. Chahal gave a double blow to RCB as he was involved in Kohli's run-out and also cleaned up David Willey for a duck.
Navdeep Saini took a sensational catch of Sherfane Rutherford and with 82 needed off the last seven overs, it looked like Dinesh Karthik had too much to do. However, the 36-year-old kept his composure and picked the bowlers he wanted to attack.
Karthik plundered Ravichandran Ashwin for 21 runs and brought RCB storming back into the chase. Shahbaz Ahmed also played his part, taking on bowlers like Trent Boult and keeping RCB's nose ahead in the chase.
Things could have got too close for comfort towards the end, but Dinesh Karthik was able to find boundaries at just the right time. Harshal Patel smashed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a six and finished the game off in style for RCB.
RR will rue some of their tactics and bowling changes, especially when they had RCB under the pump. RCB, on the other hand, will only get stronger with Glenn Maxwell likely to be back in the XI for their next game.