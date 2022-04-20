×
Create
Notifications

"Bhai, ye to shuru hote hi khatam hogaya!" - Fans go berserk as David Warner, Prithvi Shaw destroy PBKS in IPL 2022

Prithvi Shaw (L) and David Warner helped DC thrash PBKS with 9.3 overs remaining. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Prithvi Shaw (L) and David Warner helped DC thrash PBKS with 9.3 overs remaining. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 20, 2022 10:49 PM IST
News

Delhi Capitals (DC) openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner made an absolute mockery of the run-chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday as they won the game by nine wickets with a staggering 9.3 overs to spare.

Punjab were always behind the game once they scored just 115 in their first innings. But the manner of the defeat has badly dented their net run rate, taking it from +0.109 to -0.562, which is currently the third-worst among all teams.

Fans were disappointed as they were expecting atleast a fight from the Punjab bowlers to take the game deep. But they also hailed DC openers Warner and Shaw for ripping apart the opposition bowling attack.

Some fans trolled Punjab Kings for their poor bowling efforts. They also criticized Sunrisers Hyderabad management for letting go of a quality batter like David Warner, who smashed his third consecutive 50 in IPL 2022.

Here are some of the reactions:

4th consecutive fifty runs partnership by Warner and Shaw - what a fantastic pair.
Shaw and Warner opening partnerships in #IPL2022:67 from 7.3 overs vs LSG93 from 8.4 overs vs KKR50 from 4.4 overs vs RCB83 from 6.3 overs vs PBKS
Highest powerplay score of IPL 2022 - 81/0 chasing just 116. Warner and Shaw, what a pair.
Warner is a menace 😭🤣 https://t.co/mGiwYXZtFS
Shaw and Warner in the same team. https://t.co/OGl30O0U5B
Delhi Capitals in the powerplay today 81/0 - Best Powerplay score in this IPL season 2022 - Domination of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. https://t.co/cJ6JJvaeat
David Warner be like https://t.co/EzeJnGym05
Shaw-Warner opening. Wotha 81 runs in 6 overs 🔥 https://t.co/7hTKLF94yN
Warner and Shaw, what a Explosive batting pair 🔥Bowlers can't do much when they both are in the mood 👊#DCvsPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/glhb9ytyIL
Warner - Shaw best opening pair this IPL.
Delhi capitals told David Warner and Prithvi Shaw to finish the match before another Delhi players found Covid positive.
You can’t get a more optimal pair in power play than Shaw - Warner. Their games are optimized to hit gaps in the field and loft it over the inner circle with ease. Even better power plays ahead.
This is peak warner. Srh had put too much pressure on him in last two seasons.
#DCvPBKSDavid Warner and Kuldeep YadavLast year This year https://t.co/OEaR6YGX6b
For a change Warner bashing Rabada feels good to watch from other side!!
Shaw-Warner 🥵🛐 https://t.co/W4Nt8ftfSC
#DCvsPBKSLe Shaw & Warner to #PBKS Bowlers TonighT👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/jktJg0SLwt
3rd consecutive fifty for David Warner in #IPL2022 - ridiculous touch.
David Warner with his 3rd consecutive fifty. Another stupendous batting display by Warner, one of the most consistent guy of the league.
3rd Consecutive Fifty for David Warner. The Consistent David Warner is back. What a player, Incredible Consistency. https://t.co/Wfs028Yac8
Three back to back fifties for warner. Reminding of sehwag in 2012 ipl🥰
. @Pradhyoth1 reaction seeing Warner bat :- https://t.co/Vqow7ok4FW
#DCvsPBKSwhat a match 😴😴 warner Shaw bairstow #IPL2022 #IPL https://t.co/E3vJBvuYM7
#Warner #DCvsPBKS #DelhiCapitalsThe team of Punjab Kings: https://t.co/xhk3zhctEQ
This is the Warner we know. 💪
Even if SRH goes on to win the title I'll still miss Warner this szn the next and the next
David Warner slapping SRH with every single match. #DCvsPBKS
And SRH didn’t retain him. What a shame! Everybody in the world knew his value except that stupid management #SRH #Warner #PBKSvsDC
One minute silence for SRH who left Warner in disbelief after few bad innings or due to anything else .... The man is back for what he is known in IPL.... Runs, runs and runs.. 57th 50 + score in just 154 matches (42 Avg 140+SR) .... Goat Warner #IPL2022 https://t.co/pJiXMJFdoz
Stupidest thing SRH could do was let go of Warner.

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw help DC thump PBKS

116 didn't look like a challenging total to begin with, but Punjab had new-ball bowlers like Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada who could make early breakthroughs to make the game interesting.

However, it was not to be as both David Warner and Prithvi Shaw stormed out of the blocks and gave the Capitals just the start that they wanted. Boosting their net run rate would have been somewhere in the back of the Capitals' mind and the start certainly made their intentions clear.

Warner and Shaw were just too hot to handle for the PBKS bowlers as the duo brought up the highest powerplay score in the IPL 2022 so far, scoring 81 runs for the loss of no wickets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rahul Chahar struck with Shaw's wicket, but Warner smashed an unbeaten 60* to guide DC to a nine-wicket win. PBKS will need to give serious thought to their batting line-up as they are now lagging behind in the race to the playoffs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी