"Bhai, ye to shuru hote hi khatam hogaya!" - Fans go berserk as David Warner, Prithvi Shaw destroy PBKS in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner made an absolute mockery of the run-chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday as they won the game by nine wickets with a staggering 9.3 overs to spare.
Punjab were always behind the game once they scored just 115 in their first innings. But the manner of the defeat has badly dented their net run rate, taking it from +0.109 to -0.562, which is currently the third-worst among all teams.
Fans were disappointed as they were expecting atleast a fight from the Punjab bowlers to take the game deep. But they also hailed DC openers Warner and Shaw for ripping apart the opposition bowling attack.
Some fans trolled Punjab Kings for their poor bowling efforts. They also criticized Sunrisers Hyderabad management for letting go of a quality batter like David Warner, who smashed his third consecutive 50 in IPL 2022.
Here are some of the reactions:
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw help DC thump PBKS
116 didn't look like a challenging total to begin with, but Punjab had new-ball bowlers like Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada who could make early breakthroughs to make the game interesting.
However, it was not to be as both David Warner and Prithvi Shaw stormed out of the blocks and gave the Capitals just the start that they wanted. Boosting their net run rate would have been somewhere in the back of the Capitals' mind and the start certainly made their intentions clear.
Warner and Shaw were just too hot to handle for the PBKS bowlers as the duo brought up the highest powerplay score in the IPL 2022 so far, scoring 81 runs for the loss of no wickets.
Rahul Chahar struck with Shaw's wicket, but Warner smashed an unbeaten 60* to guide DC to a nine-wicket win. PBKS will need to give serious thought to their batting line-up as they are now lagging behind in the race to the playoffs.