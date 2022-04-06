"Chakravarthy's record v lefties isn't as good" - Wasim Jaffer explains how Mumbai Indians can counter KKR's spin-twins in IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have once again started slowly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with losses in their opening two games. While they missed the services of star batter Suryakumar Yadav, they would be gutted to lose both games from winning positions.

However, the five-time IPL champions have a great chance to get their campaign back on track against a team that they have dominated over the years - the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Out of the 29 times that the two teams have faced each other, Mumbai Indians have won a staggering 22 games.

KKR, however, will take heart from their latest performance against Rohit Sharma and Co. in IPL 2021, where they thumped the five-time champions by seven wickets. The Mumbai Indians just weren't able to score off the KKR spinners as Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy conceded just 42 runs in their eight overs.

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Wasim Jaffer believes Mumbai Indians will need to find a way to score runs off these star spinners. The 44-year-old feels Suryakumar Yadav would be an asset to his team if he is fit as he has the game to take on the spinners.

Jaffer has also been impressed with young Tilak Varma and believes he can dominate Varun Chakravarthy as the latter has usually struggled against left-handers. Here's what Jaffer tweeted about the match-ups in the game:

"MI have to figure out what are their best scoring options vs Narine and Chakravarthy. Can't bat out 8 overs, that's 40% of the game. SKY could be one if he's fit. Tilak Varma v Chakravarthy could be a good match up. Chakravarthy's record v lefties isn't as good."

Mumbai Indians will hope other bowlers support Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the Mumbai Indians' best bowler from the current squad and has had a mixed IPL 2022 season so far. While he was smashed to all parts of the ground in their opening game against the Delhi Capitals, Bumrah came back strong against the Rajasthan Royals, picking up figures of 3/17.

However, just one bowler cannot do all the damage and others too need to step up. The likes of Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills have been far from impressive, while Murugan Ashwin has been inconsistent.

This could force Rohit Sharma to make a few changes to his bowling line-up. Only time will tell whether MI's weak bowling attack will be able to stop the mighty KKR batting.

