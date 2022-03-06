IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin training ahead of the new season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have kickstarted their IPL 2022 preparations in Surat. A photo of skipper MS Dhoni heading for a training session ahead of the 15th edition of the league was posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

Dhoni, along with a few other players, arrived in Surat on Wednesday (March 2) and checked into the team hotel. Having completed their three-day isolation period mandated by the BCCI, the reigning champions had their first team training on March 6.

Take a look at the update posted by the CSK Twitter handle below:

Apart from Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, and new recruit Tushar Deshpande checked into the team hotel on March 2. All of them are part of the first batch of players to gather together and begin their preparations ahead of the 10-team tournament.

CSK to face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 opener

The BCCI released the schedule for IPL 2022 earlier this evening. In what is a repeat of last season's Final, Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to kickstart the competition on March 26.

Each of the 10 teams will play their league games across four venues in Maharashtra, while the venues for the playoffs are yet to be finalized. Apart from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Brabourne Stadium in the same city, the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will also host the league games.

CSK defeated KKR by 27 runs in Dubai last year to claim their fourth IPL title. While MS Dhoni will lead the Super Kings outfit again, Shreyas Iyer will take charge as KKR's skipper for the upcoming season.

With a new format in place and two more teams in the running for the title, this season may have a few surprises in store. The consistency of the Chennai-based team in the IPL has been nothing short of amazing. In what could be the swansong of their biggest star - Dhoni - the Super Kings would want another impeccable performance.

