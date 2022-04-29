"It was an emotional celebration, was for my father" - Chetan Sakariya about the celebration on dismissing Aaron Finch in DC v KKR game in IPL 2022

Chetan Sakariya, who made his debut for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, created an impact straightaway. The left-arm pacer was not only economical but also picked up the prized scalp of Aaron Finch.

But what really stood out was his celebration upon dismissing Australia's limited-overs captain. With his fists clenched, Chetan Sakariya crossed his arms in front of his chest before putting two fingers on his forehead and closing his eyes.

The 24-year-old said that it was an emotional celebration for his father, who always wanted him to dismiss an international batter by rattling the stumps. Sakariya explained:

"It was an emotional celebration. This was for my father because he always wanted me to dismiss an international batter by getting him bowled. If I used to pick wickets through some other ways like caught, he used to tell me to dislodge the stumps. If was as if I was communicating with my father and telling him that I achieved it."

"Thank you so much, Chahal" - Kuldeep Yadav after Chetan Sakariya asked him about the leg-spinner's tweet

Kuldeep Yadav has had a wonderful season thus far with the ball and has been instrumental in Delhi's success. He thanked Yuzvendra Chahal for his constant support and the recent tweet about him. Mentioning that the leggie is like an elder brother to him, Yadav said:

"Thank you so much, Chahal. You have always supported me during my tough times. Even in these good times, keep supporting me as you have always been doing. Things like this keep motivating me to perform all the time. Yuzvendra Chahal is like an elder brother to me. The way he's been backing me...it feels really good. Thank you Chahal."

Kuldeep Yadav is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 only behind Chahal. He has picked up 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.12. In the game against the Knight Riders, he accounted for four wickets in just the three overs that he bowled.

