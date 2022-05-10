"Daddy showing who is the boss"- Ravi Shastri reacts as Jasprit Bumrah returns to form with a 5-wicket haul against KKR in IPL 2022

Jasprit Bumrah returned to form with a top-class spell against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night in IPL 2022. The right-arm pacer scalped five wickets, conceding only 10 runs in his four-over spell.

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Bumrah for his stellar spell against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Reacting to the Mumbai Indians (MI) star's excellent bowling performance, Shastri wrote on Twitter:

"Daddy showing who is the boss. Hope the young boys are watching. Class is permanent - Jasprit Bumrah."

Fans should note that Bumrah did not pick up a single wicket before the 15th over of the KKR innings. His first victim was Andre Russell, who lost his wicket on the second ball of the 15th over. In the same over, Bumrah picked up the wicket of Nitish Rana.

Sheldon Jackson and Rinku Singh tried to build a partnership, but Bumrah came back and bowled a triple wicket maiden to turn the momentum in the Mumbai Indians' favor.

He dismissed Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Jackson in the 18th over to reduce the Kolkata Knight Riders from 156/5 to 156/8. Despite his stellar efforts, however, MI failed to win the match, going down by 52 runs.

The important thing is for the team to win: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the Man of the Match for his five-wicket haul in the first innings. Hpwever, the right-arm fast bowler admitted at the post-match presentation that he would have felt better had his team won the game.

"When you contribute, it is always a good feeling but the important thing is for the team to win. We were in a good position but we couldn't get it done. That is the way it is. I don't keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to follow the process and have a good mindset," said Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of IPL 2022. They will be keen to end their campaign on a high with some wins in their remaining fixtures.

