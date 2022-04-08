DC skipper Rishabh Pant fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over rate in IPL 2022 clash against LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during the team’s IPL 2022 encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

DC went down to LSG by six wickets in Thursday’s match played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This was their second consecutive loss in this year’s edition.

Defending a total of 149, Delhi bowlers had a tough task with the dew coming in. Pant and co. took a long time to figure out who should complete Anrich Nortje’s over after the pacer was ruled out of bowling. The South African was taken off the attack after he sent down two above-the-waist no-balls.

An official statement confirmed that the DC skipper had been fined ₹12 lakh over his team’s slow over rate. The statement read:

“The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7.”

The statement added:

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs.”

DC were sent into bat after losing the toss in Thursday’s match. Despite a brilliant half-century from Prithvi Shaw, they could only put up 149 for 3 on the board. Pant was unbeaten on 39 from 36 while Sarfaraz Khan contributed 36 not out off 28 balls.

LSG won by six wickets as Quinton de Kock starred with 80 off 52.

“We were 10-15 runs short” - Rishabh Pant

Following the defeat at the hands of LSG, the DC captain admitted that they were at least 10-15 runs short.

Delhi were 67 for 1 in the 8th over, but could not even reach 150. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the DC skipper conceded:

"When the dew is like that, you can't be complaining. As a batting unit, we thought we were 10-15 runs short. At the end, Avesh and Holder pulled it back, credit to them.”

Delhi managed to score only 13 runs in the last two overs as LSG pacers mixed things up very smartly. Despite the lack of runs, Pant said that the team wanted to give 100 percent to see what they could make of the total. He added about his chat with David Warner on the field:

"We talked about giving our 100% till the last ball and we want to do that irrespective of where the game is going.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



A look at his batting summary here #TATAIPL Our best performer from the second innings is Quinton de Kock for his match-winning knock of 80.A look at his batting summary here Our best performer from the second innings is Quinton de Kock for his match-winning knock of 80.A look at his batting summary here 👇 #TATAIPL https://t.co/YPUfgRLwxH

Having lost two games in a row, Delhi will now take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 10 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit