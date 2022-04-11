"Learnt a lot there and I am applying the same now" - DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav reacts to match-winning performance against KKR in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav stated that he was extremely pleased with his performance against his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. The 27-year-old admitted that he was keen to make a mark in the match against Kolkata, having represented them in the IPL for many seasons.

Kuldeep was adjudged the Player of the Match after returning with figures of four for 35 as DC thumped KKR by 44 runs in the IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi were defending a total of 215 against Kolkata and the spinner stunned the opponents with a fantastic bowling performance, which saw him claim three wickets in one over.

He looked pumped up during the game. Asked whether there was any specific reason behind it, Kuldeep told his DC teammate Shardul Thakur during a conversation on IPLT20.COM:

“I was part of KKR for eight years and learnt a lot from there. Want to thank KKR from the bottom of my heart. Obviously, when you have been part of a franchise for so many years, you want to make a mark against them. I have learnt a lot there and I am applying the same now. I am really happy with my performance (on Sunday).”

The left-arm spinner ended Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer’s knock for 54 off 33, having him stumped with a googly. He then sent back sent back Pat Cummins (four), Sunil Narine (four) and Umesh Yadav (0) in the 16th over of the innings.

“I have got some rhythm going” – Kuldeep Yadav on recipe for success in IPL 2022

Shedding light on his impressive performances in IPL 2022 so far, Kuldeep said that he hasn’t changed much technically about his bowling, but is high on confidence and rhythm. He explained:

“I haven’t changed a lot about my bowling, but I have got some rhythm going.”

He added that the positive atmosphere in the Delhi camp is also helping him with his performances. The in-form spinner elaborated:

“I am enjoying the company of players like you (Thakur). There are a lot of youngsters in the team. The captain is also quite young and there is Axar (Patel) as well, with whom I have played quite a lot. The atmosphere and the vibes are very good. If you do well in the first match, you just want to carry on in the same vein. So, I just want to continue bowling the good line and lengths.”

Kuldeep has had an excellent IPL 2022 so far. He has claimed 10 wickets in four games at a strike rate of 9.40 and an economy of 7.40.

