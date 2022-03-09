IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar likely to be available for CSK from mid-April - Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Deepak Chahar is likely to be available to play for the four-time IPL champions in the upcoming season from mid-April. The 29-year-old sustained a quadricep tear while bowling in the T20I series against West Indies.

It was feared that Chahar would miss the majority of the IPL 2022 season due to the injury he suffered while on international duty. This would have been a huge blow for the Chennai-based franchise as the 29-year-old has been their frontline seamer for quite a few seasons.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire News about Deepak Chahar's unavailability is concerning but can't get a better opportunity to test Hangargekar. Not like we've got many better experienced options either. Man bowls well, bats like a gun down the order. Perfect investment for the future. Pic unrelated. News about Deepak Chahar's unavailability is concerning but can't get a better opportunity to test Hangargekar. Not like we've got many better experienced options either. Man bowls well, bats like a gun down the order. Perfect investment for the future. Pic unrelated. https://t.co/n1rksRNqwq

After the initial MRI scans, surgery was suggested for Chahar to recover. However, the player was aware that after the surgery, it would put his availability for the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia later this year in doubt.

Thus, reports by TNN suggest that a new alternative in the form of an eight-week rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is on the table.

CSK will surely be upbeat about the fact that they will have their strike bowler available for a major chunk of the IPL 2022 season. The Super Kings have already begun preparations for the upcoming IPL season with a training camp in Surat.

The franchise reportedly want Deepak Chahar in the camp in about the next two weeks.

Deepak Chahar was bought by CSK for INR 14 crores in the mega auction

Chahar was one of quite a few former players that CSK desperately wanted back in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The four-time champions went hell for leather for the 29-year-old and broke the bank to secure his services for a whopping INR 14 crores.

Chennai will open their IPL 2022 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 and will definitely miss Chahar's all-round ability in the first few games. The all-rounder gives the required balance to the team and thus, it will be interesting to see who fills his shoes for the initial games.

