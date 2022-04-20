×
IPL 2022: After Mitchell Marsh, Delhi Capitals' Tim Seifert tests positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Tim Seifert becomes the sixth Delhi Capitals member to test positive.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 20, 2022 05:50 PM IST
New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has become the second Delhi Capitals (DC) player after Mitchell Marsh to test positive for COVID-19, according to PTI. This takes the total cases in the Capitals camp to six, with the other four being support-staff members, ahead of the team's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday.

Seifert's positive test came out after a round of rapid antigen tests conducted on Wednesday afternoon. Apart from Marsh, physiotherapist Patrick Farhat, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Dr. Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane tested positive between April 15-18.

Although there has been no confirmation from the franchise, Seifert reportedly trained with the team on Tuesday. He'll now have to isolate for a week and return two negative tests before being allowed to rejoin the team's bubble.

According to The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Delhi Capitals players to stay in their rooms while the board arranges for door-to-door testing. The match against Punjab Kings is likely to go ahead with those players who return negative tests. The remaining players and support staff will be tested later.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition. https://t.co/lvatopJtcV

The Delhi Capitals-Punjab Kings match was supposed to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune but was moved to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The BCCI reasoned that it was done "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment".

Tim Seifert played two matches for Delhi Capitals

A change of venue, but the same fighting spirit will be on display as our 🐯s take on the Kings 🤝 Let's get that 𝙒 boys 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #DCvPBKS | #OctaRoarsForDC#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | @octamarkets https://t.co/FTNxZEM48z

The 27-year-old played two matches at the start of IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals. Filling in as an interim opener in David Warner's absence, the Kiwi batter scored 21 (14) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and three off five balls versus the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Meanwhile, Marsh only made a return from injury in Delhi Capitals' last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday and struggled for fluency, scoring 14 (24).

Edited by Samya Majumdar
