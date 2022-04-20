IPL 2022: Venue for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals shifted to Wankhade Stadium 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shifted Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, April 22.

It comes close on the heels of Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert returning a positive test for COVID-19, becoming the sixth member of the squad to do so in five days. In an official statement, the BCCI termed the shift of venue a "precautionary measure." It read:

"The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing."

Seifert, who reportedly trained with the squad on Tuesday, returned a positive test in a round of rapid antigen tests conducted on Wednesday afternoon.

The New Zealand-born is the second player after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to test positive for the virus. Physiotherapist Patrick Farhat, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Dr. Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane returned positive tests between April 15-18.

As per the regulations, all members will now have to isolate themselves for a week and return two consecutive negative tests to rejoin the team.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings to go ahead as per schedule

This is the second venue shift in the Capitals' campaign. The first five positive tests forced the BCCI to shift their match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) from the MCA to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, 20 April. The board did this to avoid "any further incident due to an undetected case" during long-distance travel.

Seifert's positive test put the match in jeopardy. But the BCCI has confirmed that other members have tested negative and the game is on schedule.

Their statement said:

"The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today."

Seifert and Marsh's absence won't affect the team much as they have adequate replacements available. However, it remains to be seen how they will cope with the mental pressure of the incidents. You can catch the live proceedings of the game here.

