"Delhi heavily dependent on Warner, others need to step up"- Mohammad Kaif ahead of RR vs DC in IPL 2022

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels the franchise are too reliant on star opener David Warner to get them off to flying starts. Warner has been arguably DC’s best batter this season and is also their highest run-scorer.

However, as seen in their loss against the Chennai Super Kings, whenever Warner gets out early, other DC batters have struggled to dictate terms to the opposition. With the next few games being virtually do-or-die for Delhi, Mohammad Kaif believes it is a great opportunity for new 'heroes' to emerge.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Mohammad Kaif explained why Delhi cannot expect Warner alone to do the bulk of the scoring every single time. He said:

"Delhi has been heavily dependent on David Warner. But now is the time for other batters to step up. This is such a time that if you bat well and win 2-3 games, there is a chance to be the hero for your team. They need to forget what happened and come with a fresh mind. It is important for Prithvi Shaw to make a comeback."

Hope Delhi back KS Bharat going forward: Mohammad Kaif

Prithvi Shaw's unavailability due to illness has led to instability at the top of the order for DC. Having already tried Mandeep Singh alongside Warner, Delhi gave KS Bharat an opportunity in the last game.

Although Bharat got out early, Mohammad Kaif has urged the management to show faith in the batter as he is talented enough and can come good in Shaw's absence. Kaif stated:

"Delhi haven't quite found the right opening partnership this season. They tried Mandeep Singh and then KS Bharat. But now that you have played Bharat, you need to back him for atleast three games. New players won't suddenly score runs right from the get-go. So I hope they stick to him going forward."

DC face a crucial encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight having lost a thrilling game in the reverse fixture. They will be pumped to keep their hopes of qualifying by giving Rajasthan a run for their money.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava