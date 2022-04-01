"Dhote Jao Dhote Jao!" - Fans go berserk as Andre Russell's masterclass blows away PBKS in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell shut down his critics in style as he once again proved why he is one of the most fearsome power-hitters in the game.

The 33-year-old played a sensational knock of 70* off just 31 balls, including two fours and eight towering sixes, to take the game away completely from the Punjab Kings (PBKS). With this knock, Russell also became the current Orange Cap holder in the IPL 2022 season.

Fans on Twitter hailed Andre Russell for his incredible power-hitting and believe that the big man has well and truly arrived on the scene. Here are some of their reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns If Russell is fit, there are not many players who can match his six-hitting ability. If Russell is fit, there are not many players who can match his six-hitting ability.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Andre Russell loves KKR, KKR loves Andre Russell - the franchise has sent him to Texas for working his fitness after IPL 2020, had tough times again in IPL 2021 but has started well in IPL 2022 with his brute power. Andre Russell loves KKR, KKR loves Andre Russell - the franchise has sent him to Texas for working his fitness after IPL 2020, had tough times again in IPL 2021 but has started well in IPL 2022 with his brute power. https://t.co/50lgfOvkT3

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Kkr is so much stronger with Andre Russell in the best mode! #KKRvsPBKS Kkr is so much stronger with Andre Russell in the best mode! #KKRvsPBKS

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Andre Russell : The Monster in IPL. Single handedly made this match one sided, what a hitter of the ball. Andre Russell : The Monster in IPL. Single handedly made this match one sided, what a hitter of the ball. 🔥 https://t.co/ccdNZiGgW8

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Celebration of Andre Russell when he Smashed Winning Six. Celebration of Andre Russell when he Smashed Winning Six. https://t.co/GHGXnBz2Cg

arfan @Im__Arfan Time & again, andre Russell will come in & save kkr batting. What a KKR legend. Time & again, andre Russell will come in & save kkr batting. What a KKR legend.

Pradhyoth @Pradhyoth1 KkR sHoUlD mOvE oN fRoM rUsSelL KkR sHoUlD mOvE oN fRoM rUsSelL 😭😭😭😭😭

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra In IPL 2022 currently:



Table Toppers - KKR.

Orange Cap - Andre Russell.

Purple Cap - Umesh Yadav. In IPL 2022 currently:Table Toppers - KKR.Orange Cap - Andre Russell.Purple Cap - Umesh Yadav.

Prajakta @18prajakta Crazy knock this has been.

#KKRvsPBKS Andre Russell in his elementCrazy knock this has been. Andre Russell in his element 💯 Crazy knock this has been.#KKRvsPBKS

Sarah Waris @swaris16 This is only Russell's second fifty since IPL 2020 for KKR!



We've all missed it, welcome back! This is only Russell's second fifty since IPL 2020 for KKR! We've all missed it, welcome back!

Global Spot League Official @GlobalLeagues And that's the end of full length pace power hitting session for Andre Russell, sponsored by Punjab Kings. And that's the end of full length pace power hitting session for Andre Russell, sponsored by Punjab Kings.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 #IPL You gamble on/retain Andre Russell for innings like these. If man is on song, no ground is big enough and no target is tall enough. #KKRvsPBKS You gamble on/retain Andre Russell for innings like these. If man is on song, no ground is big enough and no target is tall enough. #KKRvsPBKS #IPL

Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys. Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys.

SG 👑 @RCBSG17 There will be only one ANDRE RUSSELL in World Cricket ever. There will be only one ANDRE RUSSELL in World Cricket ever.

Á. @stfuarshu



THE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.



#IPL2022 ANDRE RUSSELLTHE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE. ANDRE RUSSELLTHE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE. #IPL2022 https://t.co/ciTgpcJ8Xj

Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon 🥵 THIS IS PEAK ANDRE RUSSELL INNINGS, never ever underestimate Dre Russ THIS IS PEAK ANDRE RUSSELL INNINGS, never ever underestimate Dre Russ 💉💜🥵 https://t.co/DrxC8xo7i5

- @shahdiot Russell is so clear of Pollard and should be a universal fact now . Russell is so clear of Pollard and should be a universal fact now . https://t.co/poYe0khU55

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Similarity between Wrestle Mania and Russell Mania Similarity between Wrestle Mania and Russell Mania https://t.co/zbTLijiDU4

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh This is Andre Russell batting. Bowlers and Umpires everyone in danger. This is Andre Russell batting. Bowlers and Umpires everyone in danger. https://t.co/phLH6FvIiJ

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Russell doesn't hit six. He hits your ego. Russell doesn't hit six. He hits your ego.

ａ @aqqu___ #KKRvPBKS



Russell Russell be like : Russell Russell be like : #KKRvPBKSRussell Russell be like : https://t.co/f7O6jLvOuM

Savage @arcomedys Ball after hitting Russell's bat : Ball after hitting Russell's bat : https://t.co/KV8J6GJFuI

Andre Russell ended any hopes of a PBKS fightback

PBKS had just managed to score 137 runs and failed to bat out their quota of 20 overs. However, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada in their ranks, the Kings still had to believe that they could make a match out of it by picking up early wickets.

Rabada struck early, sending back Ajinkya Rahane who was once again looking good in his short stay at the crease. Odean Smith then provided the breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Venkatesh Iyer, keeping the Kings interested in the game.

PBKS came storming back into the game when leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bowled a sensational double-wicket maiden, picking up massive wickets of opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana.

At 51/4 and with a long tail to follow, it looked like KKR were going to bottle what was a straightforward chase to begin with. However, Andre Russell showed great presence of mind to play out Chahar, who bowled superbly.

At the other end, once he had his eye in, Russell began to take Harpreet Brar to the cleaners. Mayank Agarwal made a change and brought Odean Smith into the attack. However, that too didn't work as Andre Russell and Sam Billings plundered his over for 30 runs, breaking the back of the run-chase.

Russell finished things off in style, hitting Liam Livingstone for a couple of huge sixes. KKR now have the Purple Cap holder and Orange Cap holder and are also at the top of the points table. They certainly look like one of the front-runners to make it to the playoffs.

Edited by Parimal