"Dhote Jao Dhote Jao!" - Fans go berserk as Andre Russell's masterclass blows away PBKS in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell shut down his critics in style as he once again proved why he is one of the most fearsome power-hitters in the game.
The 33-year-old played a sensational knock of 70* off just 31 balls, including two fours and eight towering sixes, to take the game away completely from the Punjab Kings (PBKS). With this knock, Russell also became the current Orange Cap holder in the IPL 2022 season.
Fans on Twitter hailed Andre Russell for his incredible power-hitting and believe that the big man has well and truly arrived on the scene. Here are some of their reactions:
Andre Russell ended any hopes of a PBKS fightback
PBKS had just managed to score 137 runs and failed to bat out their quota of 20 overs. However, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada in their ranks, the Kings still had to believe that they could make a match out of it by picking up early wickets.
Rabada struck early, sending back Ajinkya Rahane who was once again looking good in his short stay at the crease. Odean Smith then provided the breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Venkatesh Iyer, keeping the Kings interested in the game.
PBKS came storming back into the game when leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bowled a sensational double-wicket maiden, picking up massive wickets of opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana.
At 51/4 and with a long tail to follow, it looked like KKR were going to bottle what was a straightforward chase to begin with. However, Andre Russell showed great presence of mind to play out Chahar, who bowled superbly.
At the other end, once he had his eye in, Russell began to take Harpreet Brar to the cleaners. Mayank Agarwal made a change and brought Odean Smith into the attack. However, that too didn't work as Andre Russell and Sam Billings plundered his over for 30 runs, breaking the back of the run-chase.
Russell finished things off in style, hitting Liam Livingstone for a couple of huge sixes. KKR now have the Purple Cap holder and Orange Cap holder and are also at the top of the points table. They certainly look like one of the front-runners to make it to the playoffs.