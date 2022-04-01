×
"Dhote Jao Dhote Jao!" - Fans go berserk as Andre Russell's masterclass blows away PBKS in IPL 2022

Andre Russell smashed 70* off just 31 balls and hit a staggering eight sixes. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 01, 2022 11:36 PM IST
News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell shut down his critics in style as he once again proved why he is one of the most fearsome power-hitters in the game.

The 33-year-old played a sensational knock of 70* off just 31 balls, including two fours and eight towering sixes, to take the game away completely from the Punjab Kings (PBKS). With this knock, Russell also became the current Orange Cap holder in the IPL 2022 season.

Fans on Twitter hailed Andre Russell for his incredible power-hitting and believe that the big man has well and truly arrived on the scene. Here are some of their reactions:

If Russell is fit, there are not many players who can match his six-hitting ability.
Andre Russell loves KKR, KKR loves Andre Russell - the franchise has sent him to Texas for working his fitness after IPL 2020, had tough times again in IPL 2021 but has started well in IPL 2022 with his brute power. https://t.co/50lgfOvkT3
Kkr is so much stronger with Andre Russell in the best mode! #KKRvsPBKS
Andre Russell : The Monster in IPL. Single handedly made this match one sided, what a hitter of the ball. 🔥 https://t.co/ccdNZiGgW8
Celebration of Andre Russell when he Smashed Winning Six. https://t.co/GHGXnBz2Cg
Time & again, andre Russell will come in & save kkr batting. What a KKR legend.
KkR sHoUlD mOvE oN fRoM rUsSelL 😭😭😭😭😭
In IPL 2022 currently:Table Toppers - KKR.Orange Cap - Andre Russell.Purple Cap - Umesh Yadav.
Andre Russell in his element 💯 Crazy knock this has been.#KKRvsPBKS
This is only Russell's second fifty since IPL 2020 for KKR! We've all missed it, welcome back!
And that's the end of full length pace power hitting session for Andre Russell, sponsored by Punjab Kings.
You gamble on/retain Andre Russell for innings like these. If man is on song, no ground is big enough and no target is tall enough. #KKRvsPBKS #IPL
Welcome back my friend @Russell12A so long since saw the ball fly so high!!! It takes a life of its own when U hit it Man! And @y_umesh wow! To @ShreyasIyer15 & team well done.Have a happy nite boys.
There will be only one ANDRE RUSSELL in World Cricket ever.
ANDRE RUSSELLTHE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE. #IPL2022 https://t.co/ciTgpcJ8Xj
THIS IS PEAK ANDRE RUSSELL INNINGS, never ever underestimate Dre Russ 💉💜🥵 https://t.co/DrxC8xo7i5
Russell is so clear of Pollard and should be a universal fact now . https://t.co/poYe0khU55
Similarity between Wrestle Mania and Russell Mania https://t.co/zbTLijiDU4
This is Andre Russell batting. Bowlers and Umpires everyone in danger. https://t.co/phLH6FvIiJ
Russell doesn't hit six. He hits your ego.
#KKRvPBKSRussell Russell be like : https://t.co/f7O6jLvOuM
Ball after hitting Russell's bat : https://t.co/KV8J6GJFuI

Andre Russell ended any hopes of a PBKS fightback

PBKS had just managed to score 137 runs and failed to bat out their quota of 20 overs. However, with the likes of Kagiso Rabada in their ranks, the Kings still had to believe that they could make a match out of it by picking up early wickets.

Rabada struck early, sending back Ajinkya Rahane who was once again looking good in his short stay at the crease. Odean Smith then provided the breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Venkatesh Iyer, keeping the Kings interested in the game.

PBKS came storming back into the game when leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bowled a sensational double-wicket maiden, picking up massive wickets of opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana.

At 51/4 and with a long tail to follow, it looked like KKR were going to bottle what was a straightforward chase to begin with. However, Andre Russell showed great presence of mind to play out Chahar, who bowled superbly.

At the other end, once he had his eye in, Russell began to take Harpreet Brar to the cleaners. Mayank Agarwal made a change and brought Odean Smith into the attack. However, that too didn't work as Andre Russell and Sam Billings plundered his over for 30 runs, breaking the back of the run-chase.

Also Read Article Continues below

Russell finished things off in style, hitting Liam Livingstone for a couple of huge sixes. KKR now have the Purple Cap holder and Orange Cap holder and are also at the top of the points table. They certainly look like one of the front-runners to make it to the playoffs.

Edited by Parimal
