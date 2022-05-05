"Doesn't care about his 100, wants to burn SRH!" - Fans go berserk as David Warner, Rovman Powell destroy SRH bowling in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner returned to haunt his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by hitting a splendid 92*(58) and forming a mammoth partnership with the hard-hitting Rovman Powell at the IPL 2022 on Thursday.
The West Indian all-rounder smashed 67*(35) as DC ended their 20 overs with a huge total of 207/3. The SRH bowlers just had no respite and runs flowed from both ends when the duo were batting.
SRH had controversially let go of arguably their best batter, Warner, after benching him for almost the entire IPL 2021 season. However, the Aussie proved on Thursday why he is still one of the best T20 batters in the world.
Fans on Twitter hailed David Warner and trolled SRH for letting such a gem of a batter go. They also praised Rovman Powell for pacing his innings initially and then going berserk at the end. Here are some of the reactions:
David Warner, Powell added 122 runs after a wobbly start
SRH got off to a brilliant start with the ball as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's sensational swing bowling earned him a wicket in the first over itself. Mitchell Marsh also didn't last long and skipper Rishabh Pant once again had to bat in the powerplay.
Warner's quick start gave Pant time to settle and the latter unleashed his big shots against Shreyas Gopal. But once again, a soft dismissal led to the end of a promising innings from Pant.
DC backed the in-form Rovman Powell ahead of Lalit Yadav at No. 5 to probably keep the momentum going. Warner continued his merry way and took a special liking to Umran Malik. Powell scored 19 runs off his first 17 balls, but went berserk towards the death overs.
Although Warner couldn't get enough strikes to bring up what would have been a well-deserved century, he was happy that Powell made full use of his hard-hitting prowess.
DC will believe they have enough runs on the board, but SRH too will know that the Capitals are missing some of their key bowlers. If they get off to a good start in the chase, we could have yet another close finish.