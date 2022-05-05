"Doesn't care about his 100, wants to burn SRH!" - Fans go berserk as David Warner, Rovman Powell destroy SRH bowling in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner returned to haunt his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by hitting a splendid 92*(58) and forming a mammoth partnership with the hard-hitting Rovman Powell at the IPL 2022 on Thursday.

The West Indian all-rounder smashed 67*(35) as DC ended their 20 overs with a huge total of 207/3. The SRH bowlers just had no respite and runs flowed from both ends when the duo were batting.

SRH had controversially let go of arguably their best batter, Warner, after benching him for almost the entire IPL 2021 season. However, the Aussie proved on Thursday why he is still one of the best T20 batters in the world.

Fans on Twitter hailed David Warner and trolled SRH for letting such a gem of a batter go. They also praised Rovman Powell for pacing his innings initially and then going berserk at the end. Here are some of the reactions:

Prajakta @18prajakta

#DCvSRH Performing well against your ex-team when you have left them on a toxic note is what they call poetic. Played, David Warner!

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Rovman says he asked Warner if he wanted him to get a single so that Warner can get the ton to which Warner said, "Listen, that's not how we want to play cricket, just try to smack it as hard as you can!"



Rovman says he asked Warner if he wanted him to get a single so that Warner can get the ton to which Warner said, "Listen, that's not how we want to play cricket, just try to smack it as hard as you can!"

Top man, David.

The perfect troll would have been David Warner being highest run-scorer wearing Orange Cap especially in this match. #IPL

What a shot by David Warner against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Warner is a freakin Ipl Legend and his legacy is way greater than many high profile indian bigwigs!



Warner is a freakin Ipl Legend and his legacy is way greater than many high profile indian bigwigs!

What a player!

The craziest thing about Warner is how routine he makes these starts look. 41* off 26 without breaking a sweat. Won't get a better mix of acceleration and binding the innings from most players.

Right handed David Warner gets squeezed for room and still manages to manipulate his bat face and get a boundary off a yorker length. How skilled is he.

SRH playing and Warner is carrying a batting lineup on his own? Some things never change

History: David Warner has scored most fifties in T20 format - 89.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



Man is perhaps the best overseas Batter in the IPL history along with ABD,give him his due respect.



#IPL2022 Warner with casual 53*(35) while rebuilding the innings,It is still hilarious that after few failures at Chepauk some people here really thought that he was "finished".

Man is perhaps the best overseas Batter in the IPL history along with ABD,give him his due respect.

Anurag @raag15anu



#DCvSRH Warner is giving thukra ke Mera pyar, mera inteqam dekhegi vibes.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #TATAIPL2022 That's why they say "sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on". Well played David Warner. #SRHvDC

Pheoniccss @pheoniccss



#IPL2022 David Warner against his old franchise SRH today ...

Warner man. What a player. Take a bow Legend. IPL legend. Easily one of the Greatest in the history of this League. #IPL2022

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak

Quite a statement from Warner against SRH saying that YOU CAN'T GET ME OUT



#IPL2022 92* (58) Quite a statement from Warner against SRH saying that YOU CAN'T GET ME OUT

Also, he didn't get strike in the first and the last over so that unbeaten 92 is basically from 18 overs #DC

Can't be more happy seeing Warner performing against SRH.!And SRH deserved it from Warner too.!

The come back story of David Warner will be remembered forever - dropped from SRH team then Man of the tournament in T20 WC 2021, scoring runs for fun in IPL 2022 including unbeaten 92*(58) vs SRH.

David Warner went to Delhi Capitals for just 6.5cr in the auction and now he has most fifties in IPL 2022. A legend of the league, he's madly consistent.

Warner enjoying every run against SRH. Like he was getting 1 lakh for every run. Love it. 🤣

Dr Devashish Palkar @psychidiaries

SRH really treated him unfairly last season.

Been a fan of Warner since that debut T20 match vs South Africa.

#GOAT𓃵 So a client didn't turn up for the scheduled online appointment and while it does irritate you somewhat, I got some time to watch @davidwarner31 smacking SRH.

SRH really treated him unfairly last season.

Been a fan of Warner since that debut T20 match vs South Africa.

Sivy Kanefied 🇳🇿 @Sivy_KW578



David Warner Appreciation Tweet

He came into this game with a point to prove, against his former team after being terribly treated by the SRH owners & management last year. And he got his perfect revenge today, getting 92* (58). Well played Warner, deserved a hundred

A. @pantesque

No david warner isn't celebrating his 100 in this pic,he is so elated because his partner is hitting opposition for fun despite himself batting at 92

Daveyyyy,what a team man this guy is

Warner doesn't care about his 100. He just wants to burn SRH...lol

David Warner is the greatest all format opening batsman of this generation

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh David Warner in this IPL 2022:-



Innings - 6

Runs - 261

Average - 52.20

Strike Rate - 158.18

50s - 3



David Warner in this IPL 2022:-

Innings - 6

Runs - 261

Average - 52.20

Strike Rate - 158.18

50s - 3

His scores - 41, 61, 66, 60*, 28, 42 - He is the leading runs scorer for Delhi Capitals in this IPL.

Never disrespect team legend @SunRisers that curse is real and they will come and hunt us.. @ RCB Gayle... #Warner

Well played Warner… we will always love you. But please don't do this to us again 🙏🏽

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07

#SRHvsDC Former SRH skipper dictating terms to SRH. Some things never change 🙂

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi I don't know who wins this game. Rovman Powell preached the truth about some of these players pigeonholed as finishers. Give them the chance to bat higher. Trust them for a few games and they will advance an innings better than most. Miller, Pollard, Russell, Hetmyer etc.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Powell in his last 4 innings 171(87).

Powell in his last 4 innings 171(87).

1st non opener to score a 50 for Delhi this year.

Dr. Idrees Mubarik @doc_hormone

#IPL20222 Rovman powell speaks even better than he bats, what clarity of thought and what an innocent tone!

Today's Swiggy fastest delivery would be embarassing because Rovman Powell smashed it absolutely.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rovman Powell in the last 5 Innings in this IPL 2022:-



35(15).

33*(16).

35(21).

1*(2).

Rovman Powell in the last 5 Innings in this IPL 2022:-

35(15).

33*(16).

35(21).

1*(2).

67*(35).

The perfect revenge by @davidwarner31. The man celebrated Powell smashing SRH over wishing for his century! Take that SRH 🔥

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals kmph, went back at 🤯



A Powell welcome for Umran



Came in at 1⃣5⃣7⃣ kmph, went back at 2⃣0⃣0⃣ 🤯

A Powell welcome for Umran

#DCvSRH

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#IPL2022 Sidhu would have said "Aur wo gend Air hostess ko Hello bol k wapis aa gayi" after that high high six from Rovman Powell.

Marsh's unavailability made sure Rovman Powell got an extended run. And now DC are benefiting from it.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



First five games: Avg 6.2, SR 100

Last four games: Avg 85, SR 197



Rovman Powell

First five games: Avg 6.2, SR 100

Last four games: Avg 85, SR 197

#IPL2022 #DCvSRH

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

David Warner told Rovman Powell to keep smashing the ball & not to take a single in the last over, he chose the team over his century. LEGEND 🙏💙

@Ravipowell26 @davidwarner31 #DCvSRH #SRHvsDC

David Warner, Powell added 122 runs after a wobbly start

SRH got off to a brilliant start with the ball as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's sensational swing bowling earned him a wicket in the first over itself. Mitchell Marsh also didn't last long and skipper Rishabh Pant once again had to bat in the powerplay.

Warner's quick start gave Pant time to settle and the latter unleashed his big shots against Shreyas Gopal. But once again, a soft dismissal led to the end of a promising innings from Pant.

DC backed the in-form Rovman Powell ahead of Lalit Yadav at No. 5 to probably keep the momentum going. Warner continued his merry way and took a special liking to Umran Malik. Powell scored 19 runs off his first 17 balls, but went berserk towards the death overs.

Although Warner couldn't get enough strikes to bring up what would have been a well-deserved century, he was happy that Powell made full use of his hard-hitting prowess.

DC will believe they have enough runs on the board, but SRH too will know that the Capitals are missing some of their key bowlers. If they get off to a good start in the chase, we could have yet another close finish.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee