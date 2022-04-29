×
"Elon Musk sir, KKR kharid lo aur 'V' se start honewale sabko nikal do!"- Fans roast Kolkata for losing fifth game on the trot in IPL 2022

Kolkata seem to have lost their way this season having suffered their fifth consecutive defeat (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Kolkata seem to have lost their way this season having suffered their fifth consecutive defeat (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST
News

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) fifth bowling option came back to haunt them in what could have been a tricky chase for the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the Capitals emerged victorious in the end and handed Kolkata their fifth defeat in a row.

Shreyas Iyer and his men had a great start to the season after winning three out of their first four games. At one point, they were at the top of the table. However, with five consecutive losses, KKR look pretty much out of the race to the playoffs.

Fans on Twitter slammed the Knight Riders' management for questionable decision-making. Some also trolled the players for their inconsistency with both bat and ball. Here are some of the reactions:

When you look at KKR bowling you think they must have prioritised on batting and when you look at the batting you think they must have prioritised on bowling
KKR are lucky to have 6 points, MI unlucky to be on 0 imvho. twitter.com/swaris16/statu…
What was the need to give Nitish Rana an over?Ye to wahi baat hogyi ke KKR returned the favour of DC bowling Lalit Yadav in 17th over
MI and CSK to KKR at the bottom of the table #DCvKKR https://t.co/AFY0toWeZU
Shreyas only bowled Rana because he wanted to be fair captain and return the favour that DC bestowed on KKR by bowling Lalit.
@swaris16 KKR to top 4 chances 😬😬 https://t.co/Vv30ffDHyA
CSK and MI welcoming KKR to bottom of the table. #IPL https://t.co/3559MfhpYr
KKR fans watching other teams steal 2 points from KKR https://t.co/t37bN77q5g
If CSK can win the next game, CSK and KKR will have same points from same games.
KKR is all about past glory and memories now.With this management, don't expect anything great to happen as long as they're running the show
KKR has never been the same without Gambhir.
Is that KKR or MI ??
Maybe the only, slight, very little bright spot is that CSK and MI are all having an equally terrible season. So I can brush KKR's performances to it not being a season for champions overall. 🤭
Woah. He is. What a game. I'm done with KKR. 😂 😂 😂 twitter.com/SocratesSingh/…
KKR this szn https://t.co/7k6rss5aU4
KKR finally have their NRR in negative after getting 3 wins from first 4 games, they've now lost 5 in a row. #DCvKKR https://t.co/2hhLTmtEc1
*MI, CSK and KKR at the bottom of points table* https://t.co/V7C85Am0Vo
Not surprised one bit with KKR's slump after a great start in #IPL2022. The combination and quality of the side is dreadful
I may be having a hundred problems but bashing KKR ain't one of them. https://t.co/uzaRXISC7x
Season Summary 😔💔#IPL2022 #KKRvDC #KKR @KKRiders 😔💜💔@Bazmccullum https://t.co/imzMmE2Zjp
KKR in last 5 matches has been poorer than even Mumbai Indians
#Pant never plays but his team #DC makes him win.#ShreyasIyer always plays good but his team #KKR makes him lose the match!Next season of #IPL select players carefully.@KKRiders#KKRvDC
Fans - Our Opening is Struggling since 2020, only 600 run in 30 Innings with 2 60+ onlyLe Baz Mindset....😔 https://t.co/QFHxU36A0i
#KKRvDC KKR joining CSK and MI at the bottom of the table https://t.co/g1deL0Sl4W
KKR firing McCullum after this season
Iyer in this over bowled more yorkers than anyone kkr bowler in death in whole szn😭😭😭
Honestly, these loses of KKR heal me after that heartbreaking loss of Mumbai Indians against them.
KKR is probably the only IPL team which is based on vibes and experiments. Much like SRK's 2010s filmography.
Tbh, even before the season, KKR were regarded amongst the weakest. GT have punched above their weight while KKR have stayed true to expectation twitter.com/kushansarkar/s…
Then : KKR Kicked KuldeepNow : Kuldeep Kicked KKR#DCvKKR #KuldeepYadav https://t.co/zinuHcsVwt
CSK & MI welcoming KKR at the bottom of the table #IPL2022 https://t.co/K8arma8sMW
KKR, MI, CSK fans together this season https://t.co/YhqyPXQSmP
Our King, World's Biggest Superstar @iamsrk is always at the No1 position in terms of Charity. You don't believe it? Just see how he will keep the KKR management unchanged. Srk will still give them lots of money, and KKR will do charity by donating 2points to the opponent team.
Another loss for KKR. They continues to remain at 8th position.Horrible decisions by them is the reason behind there poor performance.
TSM , XO , SG as usual in top5 GodL doing shit ! KKR making sure CSK isn't alone.CSK Making Sure MI isn't alone
Elonn bhai , KKR kharid lo aur V se start hone wala jo bhi aadmi ho sabko nikal do . twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…

KKR paid a huge price for playing just four specialist bowlers

Dropping Shivam Mavi did raise a few eyebrows as that meant Kolkata trusted the likes of Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and maybe, even Nitish Rana to complete the quota of the fifth bowler.

After getting just 146/9 on the board, KKR needed early wickets. They got off to a dream start as Prithvi Shaw departed off the very first ball from Umesh Yadav. Debutant Harshit Rana also struck soon after as Mitchell Marsh departed.

However, David Warner continued his good form and kept the required run rate in check. Lalit Yadav was promoted up the order, but the right-hander found it difficult to keep the scoreboard ticking.

While Warner was at the crease, DC looked like they were cruising to the target. However, Umesh came back into the attack and got the big wicket of the Australian opener. Rishabh Pant and Lalit also soon departed and DC were in a spot of bother at 84/5.

A needless run-out of Axar Patel ensued and KKR were just one wicket away from the tail. However, with 30 runs needed of four overs, Shreyas Iyer decided to give the ball to Venkatesh Iyer, who hadn't bowled at all in the game.

The all-rounder conceded 14 runs and that punctured all the pressure that the specialist bowlers had created.

After Russell, Rana, and Venkatesh proved costly, Shreyas himself came on to bowl. But Rovman Powell ensured there were no hiccups and finished the game off with a maximum.

KKR seem to be going into a downward spiral and will need to find quick solutions to ensure the season doesn't end in a disaster for them.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
