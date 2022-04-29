"Elon Musk sir, KKR kharid lo aur 'V' se start honewale sabko nikal do!"- Fans roast Kolkata for losing fifth game on the trot in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) fifth bowling option came back to haunt them in what could have been a tricky chase for the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, the Capitals emerged victorious in the end and handed Kolkata their fifth defeat in a row.
Shreyas Iyer and his men had a great start to the season after winning three out of their first four games. At one point, they were at the top of the table. However, with five consecutive losses, KKR look pretty much out of the race to the playoffs.
Fans on Twitter slammed the Knight Riders' management for questionable decision-making. Some also trolled the players for their inconsistency with both bat and ball. Here are some of the reactions:
KKR paid a huge price for playing just four specialist bowlers
Dropping Shivam Mavi did raise a few eyebrows as that meant Kolkata trusted the likes of Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and maybe, even Nitish Rana to complete the quota of the fifth bowler.
After getting just 146/9 on the board, KKR needed early wickets. They got off to a dream start as Prithvi Shaw departed off the very first ball from Umesh Yadav. Debutant Harshit Rana also struck soon after as Mitchell Marsh departed.
However, David Warner continued his good form and kept the required run rate in check. Lalit Yadav was promoted up the order, but the right-hander found it difficult to keep the scoreboard ticking.
While Warner was at the crease, DC looked like they were cruising to the target. However, Umesh came back into the attack and got the big wicket of the Australian opener. Rishabh Pant and Lalit also soon departed and DC were in a spot of bother at 84/5.
A needless run-out of Axar Patel ensued and KKR were just one wicket away from the tail. However, with 30 runs needed of four overs, Shreyas Iyer decided to give the ball to Venkatesh Iyer, who hadn't bowled at all in the game.
The all-rounder conceded 14 runs and that punctured all the pressure that the specialist bowlers had created.
After Russell, Rana, and Venkatesh proved costly, Shreyas himself came on to bowl. But Rovman Powell ensured there were no hiccups and finished the game off with a maximum.
KKR seem to be going into a downward spiral and will need to find quick solutions to ensure the season doesn't end in a disaster for them.