"Even if RCB won, that wasn't an innings that caused a match-winning total"- Ian Bishop concerned about Virat Kohli's form in IPL 2022

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop has expressed concern over Virat Kohli's struggles with the bat so far this season. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain has scored just 216 runs this season at a poor strike rate of just 111.92.

Although RCB won their game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night, Kohli once again struggled with the bat, consuming 33 deliveries to score 30 runs.

Ian Bishop opined that Virat Kohli's struggle to maintain a healthy strike rate is a serious problem.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Bishop explained why it was important for Kohli to up the ante and bat a bit more freely. He said:

"For a while, for 10 or 15 runs, he wasn't even going at a run-a-ball, or he was just going at a run-a-ball. He didn't get ahead, and there wasn't much intent. He hit one (six) over extra-cover off the seamer, and that was when he just went ahead to a run-a-ball and then he came back."

Bishop also felt that since Virat Kohli consumed so many deliveries, he simply had to bat deep in the innings to cover up for the slow start. He added:

"If you're not getting ahead of the rate and going at a run-a-ball, you need to bat deep into the innings. And he isn't going deep into the innings either. So those deliveries don't come back to you. Even if RCB won, that wasn't an innings, even given the difficulties of the pitch, that you could say caused a match-winning total."

A number of types of bowlers are getting Virat Kohli out: Ian Bishop

Bishop was also concerned about Virat Kohli's mode of dismissal against CSK. Off-spinner Moeen Ali cleaned up the 33-year-old and dismissed him for a staggering 11th time across formats.

Bowlers around the world have started to work Kohli out and Bishop feels that this is a bigger problem than his lack of runs. He stated:

"Roston Chase got him out in the West Indies series (at home in February), we saw him getting out to the off-spinner in Test matches. I tune in to watch cricket when Kohli's at his best, so it isn't criticism but an observation that I am concerned that a number of types of bowlers are getting him out and he's not getting ahead of the rate."

RCB will need Kohli to fire as each game from here on is a potential knockout for them.

