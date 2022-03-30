IPL 2022: "Might as well review that Shreyas Iyer cover drive" - Fans troll RCB for comical review vs KKR

Adding to the list of the worst DRS challenges ever, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday reviewed a not-out LBW decision against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the ball hit the middle of the batter's willow.

It happened on the last ball of the 16th over of the first innings. KKR's Varun Chakravarthy was on strike and RCB pacer Harshal Patel tried to catch him on the back foot with a yorker. Chakravarthy got forward and made perfect connection with the bat, with the ball rolling back to the bowler.

Even the broadcaster didn't see anything extraordinary there and broke for the advertisements. But Patel, for some reason, looked assured and convinced his captain, Faf du Plessis, to take the review. The skipper obliged, only to face the embarrassment of seeing the ball hit the middle of Chakravarthy's bat.

Netizens took no time in deeming it the 'worst' review ever and trolling RCB. The following are the best of reactions:

JAMES @ImJames_



Just RCB things



vKKR #RCB bowlers are exceptional today but what made them go for this review..Just RCB things #RCB vKKR #RCB bowlers are exceptional today but what made them go for this review..Just RCB things 😃#RCBvKKR https://t.co/mYbVeDO0gC

Dikuu Jain @DikuuJ



Ek no. Review taken by RCB



#RCBvKKR Review of the tournament! Who made that call? 🤔Ek no. Review taken by RCB Review of the tournament! Who made that call? 🤔Ek no. Review taken by RCB😂😂#RCBvKKR https://t.co/D06AdfYQ78

Neel Tweet's @iamneelcrick



Literally ball touching middle of the bat



#KKRvsRCB Wow !! RCB being Bangladesh by taking that reviewLiterally ball touching middle of the bat Wow !! RCB being Bangladesh by taking that review 😂😂Literally ball touching middle of the bat #KKRvsRCB

𝙎𝙧𝙞 @Thanda_soru RCB joined the worst DRS review with BAN. RCB joined the worst DRS review with BAN. https://t.co/7aeWRCxhiw

;) :P :-( :-/ !-( @Praneeth4123

Taking review that hit middle of bat, worst DRS taken. I don't think RCB will not leave match not doing blunders.

#RCBvKKR #rcb #KKRvsRCB WTH faf has done🤦🏻‍♂️Taking review that hit middle of bat, worst DRS taken. I don't think RCB will not leave match not doing blunders. WTH faf has done🤦🏻‍♂️Taking review that hit middle of bat, worst DRS taken. I don't think RCB will not leave match not doing blunders.#RCBvKKR #rcb #KKRvsRCB

arfan @Im__Arfan Best review of the decade by rcb. I don't see anyone beating this. Not even that Finch review. Best review of the decade by rcb. I don't see anyone beating this. Not even that Finch review.

... @nagsforfun1 adi review chesaaara RCB adi review chesaaara RCB https://t.co/YwTZx28D2L

BS @Ahmadbilal111 Kya review liya hai RCB, So funny franchise Kya review liya hai RCB, So funny franchise 😂😂😂😂

UMAR Shums @imUshums @mufaddal_vohra RCB used to entertain the crowd so, Clearly it's an entertaining review @mufaddal_vohra RCB used to entertain the crowd so, Clearly it's an entertaining review 🎷🔊

Mohammed Siraj almost repeated the same six balls later, appealing and even celebrating for LBW against Umesh Yadav when the batter had clearly hit the ball. This time, Faf simply smiled and went back to his fielding spot.

The poor review takes nothing away from RCB's stunning bowling performance

The review was the only dark spot in a stunning bowling performance from the men in red and black.

Akash Deep opened the attack and blew away the KKR top-order with his pace and accuracy. Wanindu Hasaranga dominated the middle overs with a superb spell of 4/20 and Harshal Patel tightened the screw with back-to-back wicket-maiden overs - all combining to keep KKR down to 128.

The pitch has assistance for the bowlers and there is value for the batters' shots as well and it's only about spending time in the middle. The chasing side have the quality to do that but KKR have defended low scores in the past, making the second innings an enthralling watch.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava