IPL 2022: "Might as well review that Shreyas Iyer cover drive" - Fans troll RCB for comical review vs KKR

Adding to the list of the worst DRS challenges ever, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday reviewed a not-out LBW decision against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the ball hit the middle of the batter's willow.
It happened on the last ball of the 16th over of the first innings. KKR's Varun Chakravarthy was on strike and RCB pacer Harshal Patel tried to catch him on the back foot with a yorker. Chakravarthy got forward and made perfect connection with the bat, with the ball rolling back to the bowler.
Even the broadcaster didn't see anything extraordinary there and broke for the advertisements. But Patel, for some reason, looked assured and convinced his captain, Faf du Plessis, to take the review. The skipper obliged, only to face the embarrassment of seeing the ball hit the middle of Chakravarthy's bat.
Netizens took no time in deeming it the 'worst' review ever and trolling RCB. The following are the best of reactions:
Mohammed Siraj almost repeated the same six balls later, appealing and even celebrating for LBW against Umesh Yadav when the batter had clearly hit the ball. This time, Faf simply smiled and went back to his fielding spot.
The poor review takes nothing away from RCB's stunning bowling performance
The review was the only dark spot in a stunning bowling performance from the men in red and black.
Akash Deep opened the attack and blew away the KKR top-order with his pace and accuracy. Wanindu Hasaranga dominated the middle overs with a superb spell of 4/20 and Harshal Patel tightened the screw with back-to-back wicket-maiden overs - all combining to keep KKR down to 128.
The pitch has assistance for the bowlers and there is value for the batters' shots as well and it's only about spending time in the middle. The chasing side have the quality to do that but KKR have defended low scores in the past, making the second innings an enthralling watch.
