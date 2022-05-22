"Fielding disasterclass" - Fans annoyed by SRH's poor fielding performance against PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended their IPL 2022 campaign on a losing note as they suffered a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday (May 22) in the final league match fixture of the season.

While SRH managed to register a decent total of 157 after electing to bat first in the clash, they let the game slip in the second half with their dismal fielding showing. From dropped catches to misfields, Hyderabad fielders let their bowlers down with their ordinary efforts in the encounter.

The PBKS batters made merry of the run chase and the dropped chances ultimately cost SRH the game. Liam Livingstone, who was dropped twice by Washington Sundar, took the bowlers to the cleaners and ended up scoring an unbeaten 49 from just 22 deliveries.

Apart from Livingstone, opener Jonny Bairstow also got a reprive early in the innings after Umran Malik dropped his catch off Washington Sundar's bowling in the second over itself.

Hyderabad fans were left disappointed with the performance from the team's fielding unit and lambasted them for their lapses.

Here are some of the reactions:

anurag sharma @anurags39111162 Zero Mark's for SRH fielding efforts.

One drop catch

2 run out Miss

Gaurav Sethi @BoredCricket Livingstone has become a 5 year crazy kid.



SRH fielding has unearthed madness in him. Livingstone has become a 5 year crazy kid.SRH fielding has unearthed madness in him.

✨Disintegrating✨ @whineandchill I mean you are out of the tournament, at least dont field like it? What is wrong with SRH’s fielding?I mean you are out of the tournament, at least dont field like it? What is wrong with SRH’s fielding?😭 I mean you are out of the tournament, at least dont field like it?😭

STON.POST @ston1post What is this gully fielding by srh What is this gully fielding by srh 😭😂😂😂

Bhavik @bhavik_08 It has been a fielding disasterclass today from #SRH It has been a fielding disasterclass today from #SRH

Hema Bhandari 💙 @hemabhandari10 @LoyalBhuviFan Their fielding is one of the main reasons why SRH failed to qualify this year.. they give 15-20 runs to opposite team due to their poor fielding.. and it costs them match.. @LoyalBhuviFan Their fielding is one of the main reasons why SRH failed to qualify this year.. they give 15-20 runs to opposite team due to their poor fielding.. and it costs them match..😤

Msd!007 @MSD7708 @SunRisers

#SRH Man for god sake change the fielding coach for nxt season enough is enough #SRH vPBKS Man for god sake change the fielding coach for nxt season enough is enough 😴 @SunRisers #SRH #SRHvPBKS

Rahul Sharma @rahul95_sharma Never seen any team dropping catches like that in a T20 game like SRH dropping today. Third easy catch that has been dropped Never seen any team dropping catches like that in a T20 game like SRH dropping today. Third easy catch that has been dropped

𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮⎊ @StarkAditya_ SRH ne toh club level se bhi bakwas fielding krri, raddi team SRH ne toh club level se bhi bakwas fielding krri, raddi team

SRH finished eighth in IPL 2022

The Kane Williamson-led side showed glimpses of brilliance early on during this year's cash-rich league. However, they lost some steam in the latter stages and were eliminated from the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

They had a chance of ending their campaign on a high by coming up with an improved performance against PBKS. They stumbled in their final outing of the season and suffered an embarrassing defeat in a dead rubber.

The Hyderabad-based side managed just six victories from their fourteen fixtures and ended up with twelve points. The 2016 champions finished eighth in the IPL points table after completing the league stage.

