IPL 2022 format revealed: Teams divided into 2 groups, each side to play 14 league games

The Indian Premier League Governing Council has confirmed the format for the upcoming IPL edition, which will feature 10 teams. The sides have been divided into two groups of five each.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are in Group A. Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

Explaining the format for IPL 2022, an official press release stated:

“Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group they will play only once during the season.”

The press release elaborated:

“For Example: In Group A, MI will play 2 matches each against KKR, RR, DC, LSG. MI will also play 2 matches against CSK and 1 match each against other teams in Group B. Similarly, in Group B, RCB will play 2 matches against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT. RCB will also play 2 matches against RR and 1 match each against other teams in Group A.”

IPL 2022 - Schedule Matrix. Pic: IPL

The tournament organizers further explained that the teams have been assigned to two virtual groups based on the number of IPL titles won, followed by the number of final matches played by the respective franchises.

IPL 2022 league matches to be held at 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune

Confirming earlier media reports, the IPL organizers informed that the 15th edition of the tournament will be played in a bio-secure environment at a “single hub” keeping the COVID-19 threat in mind.

A total of 70 league matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. The breakup of the league matches is as below:

Breakup of matches as per the venues. Pic: IPL

All teams will play four matches each at Wankhede Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium, while three matches each at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, with the final scheduled to be held on May 29.

