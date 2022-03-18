“Boys played well” - IPL franchises wish fans Happy Holi, share pictures and videos of celebrations 

All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have wished fans on the occasion of Holi. Some of the teams also shared pictures and videos of their celebrations on their official social media handles.

With the IPL 2022 edition all set to get underway on March 26, players from all franchises have been assembling in their respective camps for pre-season training.

On Friday, all the teams were seen enjoying themselves while celebrating the festival of colors in different ways. Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a fun video of an interaction between skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Delhi Capitals (DC) uploaded a clip of Rishabh Pant and Co. playing Holi with each other.

Gujarat Titans (GT) shared a picture of their skipper Hardik Pandya with brother Krunal and KL Rahul. While Rahul will captain the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Krunal will be playing for the same franchise.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a video of their players in quarantine. The cricketers received a note wishing them Holi and had to guess who sent it to them.

Here’s a compilation of the Holi wishes and celebrations of all IPL franchises:

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



After 53261 takes, Ro wishes everyone a very Happy Holi! 🤣



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap, Captain saab? 🤭After 53261 takes, Ro wishes everyone a very Happy Holi! 🤣 Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap, Captain saab? 🤭After 53261 takes, Ro wishes everyone a very Happy Holi! 🤣💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 https://t.co/bb3FJj1reX

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



The RCB family wishes everyone Happy Holi! May the festival of colours bring happiness and prosperity to our lives.



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyHoli #Holi2022 ಹೋಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! ಬಣ್ಣಗಳ ಹಬ್ಬ ನಿಮಗೆ ಖುಷಿ, ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ, ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿ ನೀಡಲಿ.The RCB family wishes everyone Happy Holi! May the festival of colours bring happiness and prosperity to our lives. ಹೋಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! ಬಣ್ಣಗಳ ಹಬ್ಬ ನಿಮಗೆ ಖುಷಿ, ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ನೆಮ್ಮದಿ, ಸಮೃದ್ಧಿ ನೀಡಲಿ. 🙏The RCB family wishes everyone Happy Holi! May the festival of colours bring happiness and prosperity to our lives. 😊#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyHoli #Holi2022 https://t.co/DasXJCupzC

IPL 2022 schedule and format

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held from March 26 to May 29. The season will begin with a contest between last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A total of 70 matches will be played in the league stage across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. With 10 teams taking part this time, the format has been tweaked slightly.

The teams have been divided into two virtual groups of five each. However, the schedule has been created in a manner that all teams still end up playing 14 matches each. The playoffs format remains the same with two qualifiers and one eliminator.

There will be a total of 12 double-headers during IPL 2022. The first double-header will be played on March 27 with a day match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The night game of the double-header will be played between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩



#IPL Here is the IPL 2022 scheduleHow excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩 #IPL 2022 Here is the IPL 2022 schedule 📆 How excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/QWBOa0rWzB

The Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each. 15 games will be played at each of the Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

