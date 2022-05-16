×
"Good experience sharing dressing room with Rohit Sharma, hopefully it can continue" - Tim David during IPL 2022

Tim David (L) and Rohit Sharma. (P.C.: MI Twitter & iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 16, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Tim David has proved to be a revelation for his team despite them being out of the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs. He has remained unbeaten on three of the last four occasions and has potentially become the future of MI's explosive middle-order.

Rohit Sharma has over the years been known to groom youngsters and back them until they become match-winners. Tim David, too, has had a similar experience while sharing the dressing room with the MI Captain.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), here's what David had to say about his learnings from Rohit this season:

"Rohit has obviously played a lot of cricket. So it is about trying to gain some of his experiences, staying calm, things that work in these conditions, and how we want to play together as a team. So it has been a good experience to share the dressing room with him and hopefully it can continue."
"We have pretty good exposure now to what it takes to be successful in the IPL" - Tim David

Although MI are right at the bottom of the points table at the moment, Tim David believes the young and inexperienced players in their squad have received some much-needed exposure.

The 26-year-old feels this experience will only make this group of youngsters (Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, etc.) better with time and will give MI better chance of competing next season. On this, he stated:

"The group that we have got is quite inexperienced in the IPL. So there are a lot of young guys that are trying to find their feet in this competition. I think we have pretty good exposure now to what it takes to be successful in the IPL. So looking forward, guys who are there in the team, it will be important to use those experiences to come back stronger next year."
While MI are out of the race to the playoffs, they also have a golden opportunity to eliminate SRH with a win on Tuesday, May 17.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

