"GT will not be complacent against RCB as they might have to face them in the playoffs" - Ravi Shastri

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go up against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league match of the ongoing IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Despite the fact that GT have already qualified for the playoffs, Ravi Shastri believes that they cannot afford to be complacent against RCB.

The former head coach of the Indian national team recently stated that GT will be aware that they might have to face RCB again in the playoffs. Given Bangalore's star-studded lineup, he speculated that Gujarat would not want to face the Royal Challengers again in IPL 2022. Ravi Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo:

"Gujarat Titans will not be complacent as they know Royal Challengers Bangalore have a number of big names in their side. If they lose this game and RCB qualify, then they will have to play against them again. They will have that in mind."

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that Hardik Pandya and Co. could look to give new players a chance during the clash against RCB, as they have already sealed a spot in the top two. He added:

"GT are in a position where they have nothing to lose now. They have already qualified and are at the top of the table. They can afford to experiment and give new players a chance."

The forthcoming fixture is an all-important one for Bangalore as they look to make the IPL 2022 playoffs. The contest is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"RCB somehow manage to make it to the top four" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri pointed out that RCB finds themselves in a spot of bother every year around the playoffs. He highlighted that in the past, it has appeared that they would easily qualify only to lose steam towards the business end of the tournament. Shastri explained:

"RCB should make it to the playoffs this time around. I feel a new team will win this year. Many times we think at the halfway stage that RCB will easily qualify, but then they stumble before the playoffs. Still, they somehow manage to make it to the top four."

The ongoing IPL 2022 campaign has been a mixed bag for the Faf du Plessis-led side. They have seven wins to their name so far from thirteen games and are currently fifth in the points table.

