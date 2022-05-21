"Hall of Shame performance!" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant for another slow knock against MI in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant couldn't quite get going against the Mumbai Indians (MI) as he scored just 39 runs off 33 balls. The 24-year-old walked out to bat during the powerplay and got ample time to get set.

However, Pant seemed to lose touch once the spinners bowled in tandem and although he scored a few boundaries off Ramandeep, he was dismissed while trying to chase a wide delivery.

DC have posted a target of 160 which could be a tricky one to chase down with the pitch aiding the spinners. However, some fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for his knock as they felt he sucked the momentum out of DC's innings.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rishabh Pant has 9 "20+ scores" in IPL 2022 from 13 innings but no fifties. Rishabh Pant has 9 "20+ scores" in IPL 2022 from 13 innings but no fifties.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Only 'if' Pant didn't have yet another rush of blood after getting 19 off that Ramandeep over. Could have got to 170-175. Decent effort to get 159 though from 50/4 on this pitch. Only 'if' Pant didn't have yet another rush of blood after getting 19 off that Ramandeep over. Could have got to 170-175. Decent effort to get 159 though from 50/4 on this pitch.

Manya @CSKian716 Pant-Sarfaraz are prime contenders for a quick single run out. Pant-Sarfaraz are prime contenders for a quick single run out.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS And a horrible ball gets a massive wicket, proper junk wicket that. Pant could have easily made a difference of 20 runs And a horrible ball gets a massive wicket, proper junk wicket that. Pant could have easily made a difference of 20 runs

Silly Point @FarziCricketer It's more like DC is losing than MI winning. Kohli asked for help from Rohit or Pant? #IPL It's more like DC is losing than MI winning. Kohli asked for help from Rohit or Pant? #IPL

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Rohit got lucky with a very poor bowling change despite the runs that came in that over.



And Pant's season of 'What if' continues. Had batted the situation till the point of his dismissal. Rohit got lucky with a very poor bowling change despite the runs that came in that over. And Pant's season of 'What if' continues. Had batted the situation till the point of his dismissal.

Sanskar #Ro45 #RL9🇮🇳 @ImSanskar13 Shardul and Pant should be ashamed to get out by this fraud. Shardul and Pant should be ashamed to get out by this fraud.

𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 @Kohliesque Rishabh Pant if he plays like this should not even be in the 15 member side for the wc Rishabh Pant if he plays like this should not even be in the 15 member side for the wc

Manya @CSKian716 That Rishabh Pant dismissal is worthy of a conspiracy theory. That Rishabh Pant dismissal is worthy of a conspiracy theory.

India Fantasy @india_fantasy



#IPL2022 Teams now have a simple plan against Pant, just bowl it outside off Teams now have a simple plan against Pant, just bowl it outside off #IPL2022 https://t.co/Wf4YZzWdn3

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 nth time pant involved in a soft dismissal why bro why nth time pant involved in a soft dismissal why bro why

, @RutuEra Pant doesn't want to win this match. Warra stupid shot Pant doesn't want to win this match. Warra stupid shot

Positive Entropy @EntropyPositive

Rishabh Pant: 0

Pat Cummins: 1 50s in IPL 2022Rishabh Pant: 0Pat Cummins: 1 50s in IPL 2022 Rishabh Pant: 0🐐Pat Cummins: 1

Gaurav @Kohli4ever Pant with so much luck and edges 39(33)



Rohit Sharma 2.O Pant with so much luck and edges 39(33)Rohit Sharma 2.O

Shivaji Bajpai @ImShivaji

Boom owns Pant. Cricbaba @thecricbaba



Rishabh Pant - 6

Glenn Maxwell - 5

Andre Russell - 4

DJ Bravo - 4

Rashid Khan - 4

Virat Kohli - 4



#MIvDC | #RishabhPant | #JaspritBumrah Batters dismissed by Bumrah most times in IPLRishabh Pant - 6Glenn Maxwell - 5Andre Russell - 4DJ Bravo - 4Rashid Khan - 4Virat Kohli - 4 Batters dismissed by Bumrah most times in IPLRishabh Pant - 6Glenn Maxwell - 5Andre Russell - 4DJ Bravo - 4Rashid Khan - 4Virat Kohli - 4 #MIvDC | #RishabhPant | #JaspritBumrah Pant fans still post that 6 by Pant to Bumrah in first match of #MIvsDC 2019.Boom owns Pant. twitter.com/thecricbaba/st… Pant fans still post that 6 by Pant to Bumrah in first match of #MIvsDC 2019.Boom owns Pant. twitter.com/thecricbaba/st…

Enemy Slayer @EnemySlayer24_7 Pant is surely one of the most brain dead player to play cricket in recent times. Pant is surely one of the most brain dead player to play cricket in recent times.

Adish Shetty  @36__NotAllOut Rishabh Pant just finds different ways to get out everytime Rishabh Pant just finds different ways to get out everytime 😭

Jai Krishna 💖 @SundaramVeerar2 Pant🤝Sanju

Best friends in whatever way possible in IPL 2022 🥲 Pant🤝SanjuBest friends in whatever way possible in IPL 2022 🥲

M - S - D ( Forever and Ever ) 🐐❤ @cric_not_out



Bhai 19 runs aa gaye the kya zrurt thi Unnecessary itni dur ki ball touch krne ki vese bhi Bat p lgti th 1 hi run aata na



Uske baad 4 overs the atleast tikke hue rhte toh easy 175-180 ban jaata



Brainless 🏻 Pant is the most Be-akal Player in White Ball Cricket I've ever seen.Bhai 19 runs aa gaye the kya zrurt thi Unnecessary itni dur ki ball touch krne ki vese bhi Bat p lgti th 1 hi run aata naUske baad 4 overs the atleast tikke hue rhte toh easy 175-180 ban jaataBrainless Pant is the most Be-akal Player in White Ball Cricket I've ever seen.Bhai 19 runs aa gaye the kya zrurt thi Unnecessary itni dur ki ball touch krne ki vese bhi Bat p lgti th 1 hi run aata naUske baad 4 overs the atleast tikke hue rhte toh easy 175-180 ban jaataBrainless 🙏🏻

V 🦋 @SubtleShimmer_ Pant is the real dancer not Shreyas. Wide ko out ho gaya. Batao. Pant is the real dancer not Shreyas. Wide ko out ho gaya. Batao.

~Goransh(Hydra)™🚩࿗ @Besttroller49 No disrespect to Rishabh pant but if sanju samson have played this type of knock twitter would have gone crazy No disrespect to Rishabh pant but if sanju samson have played this type of knock twitter would have gone crazy

Steph @albatrosscric Steph @albatrosscric No need to use Ramandeep here. He's not a death bowler. Might end up costing 15-20 runs. No need to use Ramandeep here. He's not a death bowler. Might end up costing 15-20 runs. Ended up costing them 19 runs. And just another dismissal vs wide line for Pant. twitter.com/albatrosscric/… Ended up costing them 19 runs. And just another dismissal vs wide line for Pant. twitter.com/albatrosscric/…

JSK @imjsk27 Pathetic innings from Pant... Pathetic innings from Pant...

HEISENBERG @ahamsarcasmi Rishabh Pant's batting in IPL has been an issue for some time now. Rishabh Pant's batting in IPL has been an issue for some time now.

A @kyaaboltitu hall of shame performance by pant hall of shame performance by pant

mimiiii @nepkx03 I care about IPL and DC more than national matches but believe in the Rishabh Pant who plays for India much more than the one who plays for DC. I care about IPL and DC more than national matches but believe in the Rishabh Pant who plays for India much more than the one who plays for DC.

Nigam Rajput @iam_NigamSingh If you see someone making fun of this knock of "pant " don't argue as he already declared himself as a kid. If you see someone making fun of this knock of "pant " don't argue as he already declared himself as a kid.

Lodemon (Riyan Parag Stan❤️) @Sagar_Universe1



Unreal Bhaichara. Pant scored 39 again to give tribute to Samson's T20i highest scoreUnreal Bhaichara. Pant scored 39 again to give tribute to Samson's T20i highest score 🔥Unreal Bhaichara.

hey yo @widmingbaer Someone please get Pant out man, bloke's an absolute disgrace Someone please get Pant out man, bloke's an absolute disgrace

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Kya yaar Pant

Itna soft dismissal??!!! Kya yaar Pant Itna soft dismissal??!!!

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy , basically these gems today played for us,MI and RCB #MIvDC Some great batting out there from top order of DC and most importantly they all were hard hitters, basically these gems today played for us,MI and RCB Some great batting out there from top order of DC and most importantly they all were hard hitters😌, basically these gems today played for us,MI and RCB🔥😍 #MIvDC https://t.co/jSRKUrxNnX

Powell, Axar take DC to a fighting total after Rishabh Pant's dismissal

There was a bit of drizzle before the game started and that probably might have left a bit of moisture on the pitch. The MI bowlers got a bit of help in the beginning and they took full advantage of it, picking up three quick wickets.

At one stage, DC were 50/4 and in a spot of bother with Pant and Rovman Powell at the crease. While Powell changed gears and took on the spinners, Pant still struggled at the other end.

His departure brought Axar Patel to the crease. Jasprit Bumrah showed his class once again as his sensational yorker to Powell capped off a well-deserved three-wicket haul. Some late hits from Patel ensured that DC have asked MI to start their chase at eight runs per over.

The pitch isn't the easiest one to bat on, especially with the quality of spinners that DC have in their ranks. So a good start will be needed if MI are to finish their season on a high and send Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs.

