"Hall of Shame performance!" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant for another slow knock against MI in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant couldn't quite get going against the Mumbai Indians (MI) as he scored just 39 runs off 33 balls. The 24-year-old walked out to bat during the powerplay and got ample time to get set.
However, Pant seemed to lose touch once the spinners bowled in tandem and although he scored a few boundaries off Ramandeep, he was dismissed while trying to chase a wide delivery.
DC have posted a target of 160 which could be a tricky one to chase down with the pitch aiding the spinners. However, some fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for his knock as they felt he sucked the momentum out of DC's innings.
Powell, Axar take DC to a fighting total after Rishabh Pant's dismissal
There was a bit of drizzle before the game started and that probably might have left a bit of moisture on the pitch. The MI bowlers got a bit of help in the beginning and they took full advantage of it, picking up three quick wickets.
At one stage, DC were 50/4 and in a spot of bother with Pant and Rovman Powell at the crease. While Powell changed gears and took on the spinners, Pant still struggled at the other end.
His departure brought Axar Patel to the crease. Jasprit Bumrah showed his class once again as his sensational yorker to Powell capped off a well-deserved three-wicket haul. Some late hits from Patel ensured that DC have asked MI to start their chase at eight runs per over.
The pitch isn't the easiest one to bat on, especially with the quality of spinners that DC have in their ranks. So a good start will be needed if MI are to finish their season on a high and send Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs.