×
Create
Notifications

"Hall of Shame performance!" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant for another slow knock against MI in IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant didn&#039;t quite look fluent enough in his knock of 39(33). (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Rishabh Pant didn't quite look fluent enough in his knock of 39(33). (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 10:05 PM IST
News

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant couldn't quite get going against the Mumbai Indians (MI) as he scored just 39 runs off 33 balls. The 24-year-old walked out to bat during the powerplay and got ample time to get set.

However, Pant seemed to lose touch once the spinners bowled in tandem and although he scored a few boundaries off Ramandeep, he was dismissed while trying to chase a wide delivery.

DC have posted a target of 160 which could be a tricky one to chase down with the pitch aiding the spinners. However, some fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for his knock as they felt he sucked the momentum out of DC's innings.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rishabh Pant has 9 "20+ scores" in IPL 2022 from 13 innings but no fifties.
Only 'if' Pant didn't have yet another rush of blood after getting 19 off that Ramandeep over. Could have got to 170-175. Decent effort to get 159 though from 50/4 on this pitch.
Pant-Sarfaraz are prime contenders for a quick single run out.
And a horrible ball gets a massive wicket, proper junk wicket that. Pant could have easily made a difference of 20 runs
It's more like DC is losing than MI winning. Kohli asked for help from Rohit or Pant? #IPL
Rohit got lucky with a very poor bowling change despite the runs that came in that over. And Pant's season of 'What if' continues. Had batted the situation till the point of his dismissal.
Shardul and Pant should be ashamed to get out by this fraud.
Rishabh Pant if he plays like this should not even be in the 15 member side for the wc
That Rishabh Pant dismissal is worthy of a conspiracy theory.
Teams now have a simple plan against Pant, just bowl it outside off #IPL2022 https://t.co/Wf4YZzWdn3
nth time pant involved in a soft dismissal why bro why
Pant doesn't want to win this match. Warra stupid shot
50s in IPL 2022 Rishabh Pant: 0🐐Pat Cummins: 1
Pant with so much luck and edges 39(33)Rohit Sharma 2.O
Pant fans still post that 6 by Pant to Bumrah in first match of #MIvsDC 2019.Boom owns Pant. twitter.com/thecricbaba/st…
Pant is surely one of the most brain dead player to play cricket in recent times.
Rishabh Pant just finds different ways to get out everytime 😭
Pant🤝SanjuBest friends in whatever way possible in IPL 2022 🥲
Pant is the most Be-akal Player in White Ball Cricket I've ever seen.Bhai 19 runs aa gaye the kya zrurt thi Unnecessary itni dur ki ball touch krne ki vese bhi Bat p lgti th 1 hi run aata naUske baad 4 overs the atleast tikke hue rhte toh easy 175-180 ban jaataBrainless 🙏🏻
Pant is the real dancer not Shreyas. Wide ko out ho gaya. Batao.
No disrespect to Rishabh pant but if sanju samson have played this type of knock twitter would have gone crazy
Ended up costing them 19 runs. And just another dismissal vs wide line for Pant. twitter.com/albatrosscric/…
Pathetic innings from Pant...
Rishabh Pant's batting in IPL has been an issue for some time now.
hall of shame performance by pant
I care about IPL and DC more than national matches but believe in the Rishabh Pant who plays for India much more than the one who plays for DC.
If you see someone making fun of this knock of "pant " don't argue as he already declared himself as a kid.
Pant scored 39 again to give tribute to Samson's T20i highest score 🔥Unreal Bhaichara.
Someone please get Pant out man, bloke's an absolute disgrace
Kya yaar Pant Itna soft dismissal??!!!
Some great batting out there from top order of DC and most importantly they all were hard hitters😌, basically these gems today played for us,MI and RCB🔥😍 #MIvDC https://t.co/jSRKUrxNnX

Powell, Axar take DC to a fighting total after Rishabh Pant's dismissal

There was a bit of drizzle before the game started and that probably might have left a bit of moisture on the pitch. The MI bowlers got a bit of help in the beginning and they took full advantage of it, picking up three quick wickets.

At one stage, DC were 50/4 and in a spot of bother with Pant and Rovman Powell at the crease. While Powell changed gears and took on the spinners, Pant still struggled at the other end.

His departure brought Axar Patel to the crease. Jasprit Bumrah showed his class once again as his sensational yorker to Powell capped off a well-deserved three-wicket haul. Some late hits from Patel ensured that DC have asked MI to start their chase at eight runs per over.

Also Read Article Continues below

The pitch isn't the easiest one to bat on, especially with the quality of spinners that DC have in their ranks. So a good start will be needed if MI are to finish their season on a high and send Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs.

Edited by Parimal
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी