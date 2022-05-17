"Hard for me to see how SRH could possibly win their last two games" - Lisa Sthalekar ahead of MI vs SRH in IPL 2022

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar is concerned about the inconsistent SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting line-up ahead of their game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

SRH have lost their last five games on the trot and have to win their last two games by a big margin to stand a chance of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Sthalekar believes skipper Kane Williamson's woeful form has been one of the main reasons for SRH's fall from grace.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sthalekar explained why she felt the SunRisers won't be able to win both their remaining games. She said:

"The last two games they scored 120-odd. You aren't gonna win many games with scores like that whether you are batting first or chasing."

Sthalekar added:

"Runs at the top, Kane Williamson, you just want him to do well. A world-class player like him you want him to show what he is capable of. He hasn't got going in the tournament. That's why it is hard for me to see how they could possibly win their last two games."

The 42-year-old also stressed how Hyderabad were impacted by the absence of their key bowlers like Washington Sundar and T Natarajan. Sthalekar added:

"They surely missed Washington Sundar and Natarajan in the period where they were injured. But it is the runs, they have to score the runs."

Kane Williamson can maybe be like Mayank Agarwal for SRH: Lisa Sthalekar

Lisa Sthalekar opined that Williamson could demote himself down the order like Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal did to get the best out of Jonny Bairstow. She feels players like Rahul Tripathi can make better use of the powerplay and the SRH skipper should consider being a floater. She stated:

"I think he (Williamson) is going to start to slide, isn't he (if he doesn't open). Maybe he can come in if they lose an early wicket. But if they get off to a good start, he can maybe be like Mayank Agarwal."

Sthalekar also spoke about how the constant chopping and changing hasn't helped the SunRisers' cause. She added:

"They were hoping that Abdul Samad would be the finisher for them. But he didn't quite work and that's why they have been chopping and changing a lot."

With MI having nothing to lose, Hyderabad could face a tricky game against the five-time IPL champions tonight (May 17).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra