"Can't ask for better" - Hardik Pandya pleased with Ahemdabad's draft picks

Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya is pleased with his team's two pre-auction draft picks Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. He called Rashid a "match-winner" and Gill a "brilliant young talent", saying he couldn't have asked for anyone better.

The new franchise, which will make its debut in IPL 2022, picked Pandya and Rashid for ₹15 crore each and Shubman at ₹8 crore. Rashid has one of the best bowling averages (20.56) in tournament history. Meanwhile, Gill's first few seasons have been middling (1417 runs at 31.49), but he's likely to get better with time.

Speaking on a chat with Boria Majumdar on his show "Auction Reels", Pandya said the two are "tremendous team players". He explained:

"They've been tremendous. To be honest, I can't ask for better retentionship players than them (sic). Rashid - an out-and-out match-winner, no one can debate that. Shubman - a brilliant young talent... For his age, he's very strong-minded and he can offer a lot to us in the coming future as well. So for me, I am genuinely very, very happy with those two guys because as I said [they are] match-winners at any given day and tremendous team players as well."

The all-rounder added:

"For me, I love someone who plays for the team and who always keeps the team ahead because I have been that kind of a cricketer. When I get those kinds of qualities... when I'll give them the roles knowing that they are such amazing team players, it's kind of amazing."

Ahmedabad franchise is led by investment firm CVC Capitals who acquired it for ₹5625 crore. They are likely to reveal their official name on Monday (February 7).

Hardik Pandya back in the nets

While Pandya's captaincy credentials remain to be seen in IPL 2022, he's returned to the nets and is looking fit for the season. The 28-year-old recently shared a video on his social media batting in open nets and hitting a few out of the park.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has a point to prove with regards to the national team and Ahmedabad will hope he can channel that to bring out his best form on the field this season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar