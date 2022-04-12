"Hardik Pandya's abusing strike rate is more than batting!" - Fans slam GT skipper for scolding Shami, blame him for loss in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya didn't have the best of days as captain as the Gujarat Titans (GT) tasted their first defeat of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). A classy fifty from skipper Kane Williamson and some fireworks from Nicholas Pooran were enough to give the Orange Army their second win in a row.
A total of 162/7 looked below par on what was a decent batting surface. Pandya couldn't quite accelerate at the backend of the first innings and that arguably made a difference of 15-20 runs to the total.
Fans on Twitter were unhappy to see Hardik Pandya's body language on the field. The 28-year-old first denied a DRS call which could have ended Kane Williamson's stay at the crease. He was also seen fuming at Sai Sudharsan for letting an easy two and Mohammed Shami for not attempting a catch.
Some fans believe Pandya himself was responsible for GT's loss as they felt his slow batting and denying the review of Williamson's LBW call hurt them badly. They also think the 28-year-old should not be in contention to be in the leadership group of the Indian team. Here are some of the reactions:
Hardik Pandya's knock cost GT those crucial extra runs
For a finisher like Hardik Pandya, scoring fifty of 42 deliveries is pretty uncharacteristic. Yet GT had the bowling attack to defend 163 and they started really well, conceding just 11 runs from the first four overs.
Things could have been even better for the Titans had Pandya heeded Mohammed Shami's plea to review Williamson's LBW call. The SRH captain made GT pay by pacing his innings to perfection. Pandya did get Williamson's wicket, but it looked like it was too late.
Nicholas Pooran has shown some much-needed form and SRH would be delighted with the way they have bounced back in the competition. While this is just the first loss for GT, it will be a test of how Pandya motivates his team as captain to bounce back.