"Hardik Pandya's abusing strike rate is more than batting!" - Fans slam GT skipper for scolding Shami, blame him for loss in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya didn't have the best of days as captain as the Gujarat Titans (GT) tasted their first defeat of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). A classy fifty from skipper Kane Williamson and some fireworks from Nicholas Pooran were enough to give the Orange Army their second win in a row.

A total of 162/7 looked below par on what was a decent batting surface. Pandya couldn't quite accelerate at the backend of the first innings and that arguably made a difference of 15-20 runs to the total.

Fans on Twitter were unhappy to see Hardik Pandya's body language on the field. The 28-year-old first denied a DRS call which could have ended Kane Williamson's stay at the crease. He was also seen fuming at Sai Sudharsan for letting an easy two and Mohammed Shami for not attempting a catch.

Some fans believe Pandya himself was responsible for GT's loss as they felt his slow batting and denying the review of Williamson's LBW call hurt them badly. They also think the 28-year-old should not be in contention to be in the leadership group of the Indian team. Here are some of the reactions:

Paxxirxj @paxxirxjk Gujarat Titans gaining more haters due their superman Pandya . No wonder if some players pulled out from IPL next year #SRHvGT Gujarat Titans gaining more haters due their superman Pandya . No wonder if some players pulled out from IPL next year #SRHvGT

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Hardik Pandya in his mind is already Ian Botham tier. By the time he retires, he would think of himself as Sobers tier! Hardik Pandya in his mind is already Ian Botham tier. By the time he retires, he would think of himself as Sobers tier! 😂😂

Disha @SahiDisha Who made this clown pandya the captain? The lacks the maturity to be a leader. He is forever stuck in his teenage YOLO phase. Being a star cricketer does not make you leader Who made this clown pandya the captain? The lacks the maturity to be a leader. He is forever stuck in his teenage YOLO phase. Being a star cricketer does not make you leader

Abhay @TheRampShot Hardik Pandya getting bashed. Whatt a beautiful sight this is. Deserves this till the eternity Hardik Pandya getting bashed. Whatt a beautiful sight this is. Deserves this till the eternity

#SRHvGT #GTvsSRH Abusing your own players is not cool hardik Pandya! Abusing your own players is not cool hardik Pandya! #SRHvGT #GTvsSRH https://t.co/0DtFKwhVZR

Starlord | IPL Era @NotTheDarkBlade THEY REALLY GAVE GAMECHANGER OF THE MATCH TO PANDYA 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 THEY REALLY GAVE GAMECHANGER OF THE MATCH TO PANDYA 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

glowred @glowred #IPL2022 Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH #IPL2022 https://t.co/yAyMmFkRwS

Phantom @SavariiGiriGiri Pandya took 50 runs of 42 balls in a decent batting track and is now abusing even his senior team mates like Mohammed Shami for not going for a 50-50 catch - sums up his career. Not a captain material. Pandya took 50 runs of 42 balls in a decent batting track and is now abusing even his senior team mates like Mohammed Shami for not going for a 50-50 catch - sums up his career. Not a captain material.

Indian Youngsters Hypebot @HailKingKohli It was visible that whatever Hardik Pandya showed on the field as a captain was fake.



He doing this drama to get in Indian team and try to get india captaincy as well. It was visible that whatever Hardik Pandya showed on the field as a captain was fake.He doing this drama to get in Indian team and try to get india captaincy as well.

srikrishna 🏏 @1998Srikrishna Pandya going after the youngster Sai. Yes, it was never a two there. Pandya looks at Wade and Wade utters - "I told him three times" lol 🤣 trying to keep his place in the side. Pandya going after the youngster Sai. Yes, it was never a two there. Pandya looks at Wade and Wade utters - "I told him three times" lol 🤣 trying to keep his place in the side.

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta #GTvsSRH Hardik Pandya keeping it classy after getting hit for two sixes by Kane Williamson 🥱 #SRHvGT Hardik Pandya keeping it classy after getting hit for two sixes by Kane Williamson 🥱 #SRHvGT #GTvsSRH https://t.co/626KPvBpo9

Gautham Reddy @Sama_Gautham_ Give man of the Match to Hardik Pandya for his Modable ODI knock in 1st inngs @ipl @bcci Give man of the Match to Hardik Pandya for his Modable ODI knock in 1st inngs @ipl @bcci

Abhishek @Abhishekshake Some audacity by Hardik Pandya to yell at his team mates when his selfish 50 is the reason GT did not score enough Some audacity by Hardik Pandya to yell at his team mates when his selfish 50 is the reason GT did not score enough

Rakshitha🦋🍷 @MarinaSyren #SRHvGT Seems like Hardik Pandya gonna burn his team alive if they don't win this match Seems like Hardik Pandya gonna burn his team alive if they don't win this match 😂#SRHvGT

#IPL2022 Hardik Pandya taking responsibility as a captain to bat and bowl well but as a leader he's out of control, shouting at everyone from senior Shami to junior Sai Sudharsan Hardik Pandya taking responsibility as a captain to bat and bowl well but as a leader he's out of control, shouting at everyone from senior Shami to junior Sai Sudharsan 😬#IPL2022

even shouted at shami "bc relax na karo", when it wasnt a catch...

when going is easy, and winning... he looks cool.

but when it gets tough... he isnt.



#GTvSRH #SRHvGT #IPL2022 twitter.com/addicric/statu… Addicric @addicric https://t.co/ux4Qkls5qx Hardik Pandya has lost his cool. banging his head & shouting at bowler/fielders.even shouted at shami "bc relax na karo", when it wasnt a catch...when going is easy, and winning... he looks cool.but when it gets tough... he isnt. Hardik Pandya has lost his cool. banging his head & shouting at bowler/fielders. even shouted at shami "bc relax na karo", when it wasnt a catch... when going is easy, and winning... he looks cool.but when it gets tough... he isnt.#GTvSRH #SRHvGT #IPL2022 twitter.com/addicric/statu…

Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ @Ykush_Tyagi Just watch the Kane Williamson reaction when Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi & Markram dropped catches & compare it with Hardik Pandey reaction to dropped catch by Shami, Pandya was screaming at his senior partner Shami, that's the difference between a Leader & a Captain #SRHvGT Just watch the Kane Williamson reaction when Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi & Markram dropped catches & compare it with Hardik Pandey reaction to dropped catch by Shami, Pandya was screaming at his senior partner Shami, that's the difference between a Leader & a Captain #SRHvGT

Hardik abuse Miller for own his mistake last match, now abuse against senior Grade A Player Shami.



@BCCI @IPL @JayShah @SGanguly99 Worst captaincy!Hardik abuse Miller for own his mistake last match, now abuse against senior Grade A Player Shami. @gujarat_titans @ShuklaRajiv don't have any Discipline Committee to probe like this activity for IPL ( International league) .? Worst captaincy!Hardik abuse Miller for own his mistake last match, now abuse against senior Grade A Player Shami. @gujarat_titans@BCCI @IPL @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ShuklaRajiv don't have any Discipline Committee to probe like this activity for IPL ( International league) .?

Lux Pursuits @LuxPursuits Very soon players going to stop playing for Hardik. Last game he ran himself out and blamed Miller, now Shami. @gujarat_titans pick your captains wisely. #SRHvGT Very soon players going to stop playing for Hardik. Last game he ran himself out and blamed Miller, now Shami. @gujarat_titans pick your captains wisely. #SRHvGT

Manya @CSKian716 Hardik after becoming captain



As a batsman On the field Hardik after becoming captainAs a batsman On the field https://t.co/0zRHSrwI1O

That's why i hate these pandya brothers from heart 🤬



#SRHvGT Hardik Pandya was screaming at Shami for not taking a catch which wasn't exist....🤬That's why i hate these pandya brothers from heart 🤬 Hardik Pandya was screaming at Shami for not taking a catch which wasn't exist....🤬That's why i hate these pandya brothers from heart 🤬#SRHvGT

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit There's some tension in GT team. Hardik unhappy with Miller the prev game after he called for run disagreements with Shami. Visible anger at fielding etc. They still need to get things sorted i feel. There's some tension in GT team. Hardik unhappy with Miller the prev game after he called for run disagreements with Shami. Visible anger at fielding etc. They still need to get things sorted i feel.

Dracarys @OneHandedSix Back in 2017, thought Hardik could be the next all format Cap after Kohli.. after watching him shout at Shami one thing is for sure, guy shouldn’t be anywhere close to the leadership group Back in 2017, thought Hardik could be the next all format Cap after Kohli.. after watching him shout at Shami one thing is for sure, guy shouldn’t be anywhere close to the leadership group

Sai @BlacOwls #HardikPandya #shami #pooran Some Paid Twitter accounts praising Hardik,that he’s calm composed & all other bull shit, seriously the way he behaved today on field says a lot, &the test knock from a finisher big joke #SRHvGT Some Paid Twitter accounts praising Hardik,that he’s calm composed & all other bull shit, seriously the way he behaved today on field says a lot, &the test knock from a finisher big joke #SRHvGT #HardikPandya #shami #pooran https://t.co/V5fZRaWfj2

Sanaya @Sarcaswari hardik shouting at miller in last game after himself making mistake and on shami today??? hardik shouting at miller in last game after himself making mistake and on shami today???

Very egoistic captaincy by Hardik.. also proving the GT management wrong. #GT Hardik abusing Shami for not going for catch... Wish someone abused him for not swinging his bat in last 5 overs.Very egoistic captaincy by Hardik.. also proving the GT management wrong. #SRH #SRH vsGT Hardik abusing Shami for not going for catch... Wish someone abused him for not swinging his bat in last 5 overs.Very egoistic captaincy by Hardik.. also proving the GT management wrong. #SRH #GT #SRHvsGT

Shruti @ShrutiJ14141 Hardik after getting smashed for 2 sixes shouts at shami for catch chance which was never there…typical hardik. Hardik after getting smashed for 2 sixes shouts at shami for catch chance which was never there…typical hardik.

Hardik Pandya's knock cost GT those crucial extra runs

For a finisher like Hardik Pandya, scoring fifty of 42 deliveries is pretty uncharacteristic. Yet GT had the bowling attack to defend 163 and they started really well, conceding just 11 runs from the first four overs.

Things could have been even better for the Titans had Pandya heeded Mohammed Shami's plea to review Williamson's LBW call. The SRH captain made GT pay by pacing his innings to perfection. Pandya did get Williamson's wicket, but it looked like it was too late.

Nicholas Pooran has shown some much-needed form and SRH would be delighted with the way they have bounced back in the competition. While this is just the first loss for GT, it will be a test of how Pandya motivates his team as captain to bounce back.

