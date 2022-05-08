×
"Haters please laugh on yourself in the corner!" - Fans troll Wanindu Hasaranga's doubters as leg-spinner breaks records against SRH in IPL 2022

Wanindu Hasaranga now has 21 wickets this season and is just one behind the leader Yuzvendra Chahal. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 08, 2022 08:23 PM IST
The inconsistency and lack of depth in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting were exposed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers, especially by Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner ended up with sensational figures of 5/18 and helped RCB crush SRH by 67 runs in an IPL 2022 game and tighten their grip on the fourth spot.

With both sides well in the race for the playoffs, this encounter was always going to be crucial. SRH had blown RCB away in the reverse fixture earlier this season. But Faf du Plessis and his men dished out a clinical performance and handed SRH their fourth successive defeat.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Wanindu Hasaranga live up to his INR 10.75 crore price tag. The Sri Lankan becomes the highest overseas wicket-taker in a season for RCB and also has the best bowling figures so far this season.

Other fans have also trolled SRH batting for their recurring failures of late. Here are some of the reactions:

Most wickets in #IPL2022:Chahal - 22Hasaranga - 21 https://t.co/ObvAxJ9DJq
Best bowling figures for a RCB bowlerKumble - 5/5Hasaranga - 5/18Unadkat - 5/25Harshal - 5/27Badree - 4 /9Jordan - 4/11
Hasaranga is doing very good. I know Chahal has been doing better but we are RCB fans, we don't diss or envy when our players do well for other teams, we just celebrate it. Don't compare Hasaranga and Chahal. Just celebrate the one that was with us and the one that is with us
Well deserved for Hasaranga, been a slightly fluctuating season for him in terms of performances but there was never a doubt about the quality. Worth backing to the tilt, superstar.
First 5’fer for Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL. Get in.#SRHvRCB
In the middle-overs (7-15) this season —Chahal: 17 wickets, 6.97 ECO, 14.4 AVGHasaranga: 17 wickets, 7.51 ECO, 15.5 AVGKuldeep: 17 wickets, 8.28 ECO, 16.9 AVG
Hasaranga still 23 long long way stop worrying about price... Will improve left hand length and also batting just be patient... I know he is replacing Yuzi but still the guy has done well... He is now 1 wicket less than Chahal.
Need belt treatment for the people who wanted to replace Hasaranga in playing 11.
It hasn’t been the perfect season by any means, bowled poorly and used questionably at times, but vital wicket after vital wicket for Hasaranga. Had some big game changing moments this season
The number of games Hasaranga has broken in the middle overs with the ball. Talk about value for money.
Wow-indu Hasaranga! Simply sensational. He may not be as refined as Chahal yet but with time he'll get there. Just has to master his lengths but what a bowler! He's just 24 remember! #IPL2022 #SRHvRCB
What a spell by Wanindu Hasaranga - 5/18. A game changing spell by him, he also completes 20 wickets in IPL 2022. https://t.co/s3N4R263Bu
Wanindu Hasaranga surpasses Mitchell Starc's tally for taking most wickets for RCB in an IPL season as an overseas.
Wanindu Hasaranga's 18/5 - Best Bowling figure in this IPL season 2022. https://t.co/XnWRb6QbRV
HASARANGA FIFER! 🔥 What a game! #SRHvRCB
Most wickets by overseas bowler for RCB in an IPL season.21 - WANINDU HASARANGA 🇱🇰 in 2022 ***20 - Mitchell Starc 🇦🇺 in 201520 - Shane Watson 🇦🇺 in 201616 - David Wiese 🇿🇦 in 201515 - Muttiah Muralitharan 🇱🇰 in 201215 - Dale Steyn 🇿🇦 in 2010#SRHvRCB #IPL2022 https://t.co/rgrQNtDd3g
He was trolled for the high bid!Now presenting you the 2nd highest wicket taker of IPL 2022Fifer for Wanindu Hasaranga 🔥 https://t.co/DZlq6mC4J3
Appreciation tweet of Dinesh Karthik's knock,Hasaranga & Hazlewood's spell.!DK is getting better in every match.!Need to mention about Hazlewood too,one of the best buy for RCB in the last auction along with DK.!
Wanindu Hasaranga was auctioned for around 3% of Sri Lanka's current usable foreign reserves (INR 10.75 Crore = USD 1.4Mn) only to be ridiculed by fans who said that he will never be as good as Chahal. Look who's at No.2 in the highest wicket taker list😎🤙#IPL2022 #RCBvsSRH https://t.co/qxeSa2Ym5q
10.75 crore for Wanindu HasarangaHaters Now Please Laugh on yourself in Corner😂😂#IPL2022#CricketTwitter#RCB
I hope some arrogant RCB fans can support Hasaranga at least now. This is just his second IPL season & he is already the second highest wicket taker of the tournament so far.He is the former World No.01 & highest wicket taker in the World Cup.He has nothing to prove.#IPL2022
This is an appreciation tweet for @CoachHesson who was so keen to get "Wanindu Hasaranga" in the Mega-Auction and He is proving to be one of the biggest match-winner for RCB in middle overs. 🔥
People who'd made Wanindu Hasaranga as their captain on dream X1 https://t.co/TEftMUTN5T
Game was closed for SRH when 37 runs were scored in 2 overs between Tyagi and Malik. Rest of the game was just formality.
SRH will never be the same LMAO. Warner raised the batting standards and made batting look too easy, carrying handicapped batting line-ups for seven years. He wasn't allowed to have 3-4 off days. SRH are getting what they deserve, humanity is winning.
SRH's batting order https://t.co/28uILPjNwU
SRH Batting consists only 4 batters.
Natrajan Injury makes SRH so weak and upar se ye batting order 😂😂 #RCBvSRH
SRH are real chokers in this IPL with a completely useless captain and pathetic batting line up.
SRH batting is upto 5 with Williamson being a free wicket. So they have 4 batters out of which 3 got out without scoring combine 50. So nowhere there were going to chase. It just how long Tripathi can continue with his one man show
114/5 to 114/9SRH and their problems with batting ✍️ #SRHvsRCB
We all knew it will come to this for SRH. They never had any batting depth and were very lucky with Abhishek, Tripathi, Markram and Pooran all in top form this season. #IPL2022
SRH lost this game 50% from the start, poor bowling and worse captaincy. Lost 100% when Kane came as opener in batting. When will he understand he is not an opener ?
Rubbish batting order by Tom Moddy as Shashank Singh is far better batter then Suchit.....#SRH out of ipl today.

Wanindu Hasaranga's double-wicket maiden was highlight of SRH's collapse

SRH captain Kane Williamson was having by far his worst IPL season with the bat and today was the day to come good and redeem himself. However, he was unfortunately run-out on the first ball of the chase without even facing a delivery.

In-form batter Abhishek Sharma was also dismissed for a duck and SRH were suddenly in a precarious situation. Aiden Markram then joined Rahul Tripathi and the duo then tried to consolidate in the powerplay.

Markram played a few shots, but was mostly playing second fiddle to Tripathi, who looked in fantastic touch. The required rate was mounting and Markram perished against Wanindu Hasaranga in an attempt to up the ante.

Like in the past two games, Nicholas Pooran once again found himself in a situation where he had to attack from ball one to pull-off a win. The West Indies white-ball captain tried his best, but was foxed by some brilliant bowling from Hasaranga.

Jagadeesha Suchith walking out to bat at No.6 just showed a lack of depth in the Sunrisers batting. Tripathi brought up his fifty and was arguably the only man standing between RCB and two points. But when he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, the rest was just a mere formality.

