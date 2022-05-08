"Haters please laugh on yourself in the corner!" - Fans troll Wanindu Hasaranga's doubters as leg-spinner breaks records against SRH in IPL 2022

The inconsistency and lack of depth in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting were exposed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers, especially by Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner ended up with sensational figures of 5/18 and helped RCB crush SRH by 67 runs in an IPL 2022 game and tighten their grip on the fourth spot.

With both sides well in the race for the playoffs, this encounter was always going to be crucial. SRH had blown RCB away in the reverse fixture earlier this season. But Faf du Plessis and his men dished out a clinical performance and handed SRH their fourth successive defeat.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Wanindu Hasaranga live up to his INR 10.75 crore price tag. The Sri Lankan becomes the highest overseas wicket-taker in a season for RCB and also has the best bowling figures so far this season.

Other fans have also trolled SRH batting for their recurring failures of late. Here are some of the reactions:

Prithvi @Puneite_ Best bowling figures for a RCB bowler



Kumble - 5/5

Hasaranga - 5/18

Unadkat - 5/25

Harshal - 5/27

Badree - 4 /9

Jordan - 4/11 Best bowling figures for a RCB bowlerKumble - 5/5Hasaranga - 5/18Unadkat - 5/25Harshal - 5/27Badree - 4 /9Jordan - 4/11

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky Hasaranga is doing very good. I know Chahal has been doing better but we are RCB fans, we don't diss or envy when our players do well for other teams, we just celebrate it. Don't compare Hasaranga and Chahal. Just celebrate the one that was with us and the one that is with us Hasaranga is doing very good. I know Chahal has been doing better but we are RCB fans, we don't diss or envy when our players do well for other teams, we just celebrate it. Don't compare Hasaranga and Chahal. Just celebrate the one that was with us and the one that is with us

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Well deserved for Hasaranga, been a slightly fluctuating season for him in terms of performances but there was never a doubt about the quality. Worth backing to the tilt, superstar. Well deserved for Hasaranga, been a slightly fluctuating season for him in terms of performances but there was never a doubt about the quality. Worth backing to the tilt, superstar.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#SRHvRCB First 5’fer for Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL. Get in. First 5’fer for Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL. Get in.#SRHvRCB

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh In the middle-overs (7-15) this season —



Chahal: 17 wickets, 6.97 ECO, 14.4 AVG

Hasaranga: 17 wickets, 7.51 ECO, 15.5 AVG

Kuldeep: 17 wickets, 8.28 ECO, 16.9 AVG In the middle-overs (7-15) this season —Chahal: 17 wickets, 6.97 ECO, 14.4 AVGHasaranga: 17 wickets, 7.51 ECO, 15.5 AVGKuldeep: 17 wickets, 8.28 ECO, 16.9 AVG

Sai @akakrcb6 Hasaranga still 23 long long way stop worrying about price... Will improve left hand length and also batting just be patient... I know he is replacing Yuzi but still the guy has done well... He is now 1 wicket less than Chahal. Hasaranga still 23 long long way stop worrying about price... Will improve left hand length and also batting just be patient... I know he is replacing Yuzi but still the guy has done well... He is now 1 wicket less than Chahal.

Sai @akakrcb6 Need belt treatment for the people who wanted to replace Hasaranga in playing 11. Need belt treatment for the people who wanted to replace Hasaranga in playing 11.

Dave @CricketDave27 It hasn’t been the perfect season by any means, bowled poorly and used questionably at times, but vital wicket after vital wicket for Hasaranga. Had some big game changing moments this season It hasn’t been the perfect season by any means, bowled poorly and used questionably at times, but vital wicket after vital wicket for Hasaranga. Had some big game changing moments this season

BALAJI @deep_extracover The number of games Hasaranga has broken in the middle overs with the ball. Talk about value for money. The number of games Hasaranga has broken in the middle overs with the ball. Talk about value for money.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #SRHvRCB Wow-indu Hasaranga! Simply sensational. He may not be as refined as Chahal yet but with time he'll get there. Just has to master his lengths but what a bowler! He's just 24 remember! #IPL2022 Wow-indu Hasaranga! Simply sensational. He may not be as refined as Chahal yet but with time he'll get there. Just has to master his lengths but what a bowler! He's just 24 remember! #IPL2022 #SRHvRCB

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Wanindu Hasaranga - 5/18. A game changing spell by him, he also completes 20 wickets in IPL 2022. What a spell by Wanindu Hasaranga - 5/18. A game changing spell by him, he also completes 20 wickets in IPL 2022. https://t.co/s3N4R263Bu

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Wanindu Hasaranga surpasses Mitchell Starc's tally for taking most wickets for RCB in an IPL season as an overseas. Wanindu Hasaranga surpasses Mitchell Starc's tally for taking most wickets for RCB in an IPL season as an overseas.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Wanindu Hasaranga's 18/5 - Best Bowling figure in this IPL season 2022. Wanindu Hasaranga's 18/5 - Best Bowling figure in this IPL season 2022. https://t.co/XnWRb6QbRV

Thurunu Jayasiri @ThurunuJ



21 - WANINDU HASARANGA in 2022 ***

20 - Mitchell Starc in 2015

20 - Shane Watson in 2016

16 - David Wiese in 2015

15 - Muttiah Muralitharan in 2012

15 - Dale Steyn in 2010



#SRHvRCB #IPL2022 Most wickets by overseas bowler for RCB in an IPL season.21 - WANINDU HASARANGAin 2022 ***20 - Mitchell Starcin 201520 - Shane Watsonin 201616 - David Wiesein 201515 - Muttiah Muralitharanin 201215 - Dale Steynin 2010 Most wickets by overseas bowler for RCB in an IPL season.21 - WANINDU HASARANGA 🇱🇰 in 2022 ***20 - Mitchell Starc 🇦🇺 in 201520 - Shane Watson 🇦🇺 in 201616 - David Wiese 🇿🇦 in 201515 - Muttiah Muralitharan 🇱🇰 in 201215 - Dale Steyn 🇿🇦 in 2010#SRHvRCB #IPL2022 https://t.co/rgrQNtDd3g

Pari @BluntIndianGal

Now presenting you the 2nd highest wicket taker of IPL 2022

Fifer for Wanindu Hasaranga He was trolled for the high bid!Now presenting you the 2nd highest wicket taker of IPL 2022Fifer for Wanindu Hasaranga He was trolled for the high bid!Now presenting you the 2nd highest wicket taker of IPL 2022Fifer for Wanindu Hasaranga 🔥 https://t.co/DZlq6mC4J3

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Appreciation tweet of Dinesh Karthik's knock,Hasaranga & Hazlewood's spell.!DK is getting better in every match.!Need to mention about Hazlewood too,one of the best buy for RCB in the last auction along with DK.! Appreciation tweet of Dinesh Karthik's knock,Hasaranga & Hazlewood's spell.!DK is getting better in every match.!Need to mention about Hazlewood too,one of the best buy for RCB in the last auction along with DK.!

Akhila Seneviratne @AkhilaSene97



Look who's at No.2 in the highest wicket taker list 🤙

#IPL2022 #RCBvsSRH Wanindu Hasaranga was auctioned for around 3% of Sri Lanka's current usable foreign reserves (INR 10.75 Crore = USD 1.4Mn) only to be ridiculed by fans who said that he will never be as good as Chahal.Look who's at No.2 in the highest wicket taker list Wanindu Hasaranga was auctioned for around 3% of Sri Lanka's current usable foreign reserves (INR 10.75 Crore = USD 1.4Mn) only to be ridiculed by fans who said that he will never be as good as Chahal. Look who's at No.2 in the highest wicket taker list😎🤙#IPL2022 #RCBvsSRH https://t.co/qxeSa2Ym5q

Dheeraj Singh @Dheerajsingh_



Haters Now Please Laugh on yourself in Corner



#IPL2022

#CricketTwitter

#RCB 10.75 crore for Wanindu HasarangaHaters Now Please Laugh on yourself in Corner 10.75 crore for Wanindu HasarangaHaters Now Please Laugh on yourself in Corner😂😂#IPL2022#CricketTwitter#RCB

Sakun @Sakun_SD



This is just his second IPL season & he is already the second highest wicket taker of the tournament so far.

He is the former World No.01 & highest wicket taker in the World Cup.

He has nothing to prove.

#IPL2022 I hope some arrogant RCB fans can support Hasaranga at least now.This is just his second IPL season & he is already the second highest wicket taker of the tournament so far.He is the former World No.01 & highest wicket taker in the World Cup.He has nothing to prove. I hope some arrogant RCB fans can support Hasaranga at least now. This is just his second IPL season & he is already the second highest wicket taker of the tournament so far.He is the former World No.01 & highest wicket taker in the World Cup.He has nothing to prove.#IPL2022

Aditya @Adityakrsaha This is an appreciation tweet for @CoachHesson who was so keen to get "Wanindu Hasaranga" in the Mega-Auction and He is proving to be one of the biggest match-winner for RCB in middle overs. This is an appreciation tweet for @CoachHesson who was so keen to get "Wanindu Hasaranga" in the Mega-Auction and He is proving to be one of the biggest match-winner for RCB in middle overs. 🔥

Sajal @Yummynem_ People who'd made Wanindu Hasaranga as their captain on dream X1 People who'd made Wanindu Hasaranga as their captain on dream X1 https://t.co/TEftMUTN5T

Prithvi @Puneite_ Game was closed for SRH when 37 runs were scored in 2 overs between Tyagi and Malik. Rest of the game was just formality. Game was closed for SRH when 37 runs were scored in 2 overs between Tyagi and Malik. Rest of the game was just formality.

DW31 FOREVER #708 @jersey_no_46 SRH will never be the same LMAO. Warner raised the batting standards and made batting look too easy, carrying handicapped batting line-ups for seven years. He wasn't allowed to have 3-4 off days. SRH are getting what they deserve, humanity is winning. SRH will never be the same LMAO. Warner raised the batting standards and made batting look too easy, carrying handicapped batting line-ups for seven years. He wasn't allowed to have 3-4 off days. SRH are getting what they deserve, humanity is winning.

Ashwini/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ🇮🇳(KP Navgire STAN) @AshuCric07 SRH Batting consists only 4 batters. SRH Batting consists only 4 batters.

Maulik Vadariya @MaulikVadariya #RCBvSRH Natrajan Injury makes SRH so weak and upar se ye batting order Natrajan Injury makes SRH so weak and upar se ye batting order 😂😂 #RCBvSRH

Akshay @Xtraordinary_11 SRH are real chokers in this IPL with a completely useless captain and pathetic batting line up. SRH are real chokers in this IPL with a completely useless captain and pathetic batting line up.

Aditya @Aditya73927510 SRH batting is upto 5 with Williamson being a free wicket. So they have 4 batters out of which 3 got out without scoring combine 50. So nowhere there were going to chase. It just how long Tripathi can continue with his one man show SRH batting is upto 5 with Williamson being a free wicket. So they have 4 batters out of which 3 got out without scoring combine 50. So nowhere there were going to chase. It just how long Tripathi can continue with his one man show

Atish. @atishj7

SRH and their problems with batting ✍️ 114/5 to 114/9SRH and their problems with batting ✍️ #SRHvsRCB 114/5 to 114/9SRH and their problems with batting ✍️ #SRHvsRCB

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket We all knew it will come to this for SRH. They never had any batting depth and were very lucky with Abhishek, Tripathi, Markram and Pooran all in top form this season. #IPL2022 We all knew it will come to this for SRH. They never had any batting depth and were very lucky with Abhishek, Tripathi, Markram and Pooran all in top form this season. #IPL2022

Crypto Life @cryptylife16 SRH lost this game 50% from the start, poor bowling and worse captaincy. Lost 100% when Kane came as opener in batting. When will he understand he is not an opener ? SRH lost this game 50% from the start, poor bowling and worse captaincy. Lost 100% when Kane came as opener in batting. When will he understand he is not an opener ?

Mumtaz Haider @MumtazH12341276 Rubbish batting order by Tom Moddy as Shashank Singh is far better batter then Suchit..... #SRH out of ipl today. Rubbish batting order by Tom Moddy as Shashank Singh is far better batter then Suchit.....#SRH out of ipl today.

Wanindu Hasaranga's double-wicket maiden was highlight of SRH's collapse

SRH captain Kane Williamson was having by far his worst IPL season with the bat and today was the day to come good and redeem himself. However, he was unfortunately run-out on the first ball of the chase without even facing a delivery.

In-form batter Abhishek Sharma was also dismissed for a duck and SRH were suddenly in a precarious situation. Aiden Markram then joined Rahul Tripathi and the duo then tried to consolidate in the powerplay.

Markram played a few shots, but was mostly playing second fiddle to Tripathi, who looked in fantastic touch. The required rate was mounting and Markram perished against Wanindu Hasaranga in an attempt to up the ante.

Like in the past two games, Nicholas Pooran once again found himself in a situation where he had to attack from ball one to pull-off a win. The West Indies white-ball captain tried his best, but was foxed by some brilliant bowling from Hasaranga.

Jagadeesha Suchith walking out to bat at No.6 just showed a lack of depth in the Sunrisers batting. Tripathi brought up his fifty and was arguably the only man standing between RCB and two points. But when he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, the rest was just a mere formality.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal