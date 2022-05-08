"Haters please laugh on yourself in the corner!" - Fans troll Wanindu Hasaranga's doubters as leg-spinner breaks records against SRH in IPL 2022

The inconsistency and lack of depth in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting were exposed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers, especially by Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner ended up with sensational figures of 5/18 and helped RCB crush SRH by 67 runs in an IPL 2022 game and tighten their grip on the fourth spot.
With both sides well in the race for the playoffs, this encounter was always going to be crucial. SRH had blown RCB away in the reverse fixture earlier this season. But Faf du Plessis and his men dished out a clinical performance and handed SRH their fourth successive defeat.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Wanindu Hasaranga live up to his INR 10.75 crore price tag. The Sri Lankan becomes the highest overseas wicket-taker in a season for RCB and also has the best bowling figures so far this season.
Other fans have also trolled SRH batting for their recurring failures of late. Here are some of the reactions:
Wanindu Hasaranga's double-wicket maiden was highlight of SRH's collapse
SRH captain Kane Williamson was having by far his worst IPL season with the bat and today was the day to come good and redeem himself. However, he was unfortunately run-out on the first ball of the chase without even facing a delivery.
In-form batter Abhishek Sharma was also dismissed for a duck and SRH were suddenly in a precarious situation. Aiden Markram then joined Rahul Tripathi and the duo then tried to consolidate in the powerplay.
Markram played a few shots, but was mostly playing second fiddle to Tripathi, who looked in fantastic touch. The required rate was mounting and Markram perished against Wanindu Hasaranga in an attempt to up the ante.
Like in the past two games, Nicholas Pooran once again found himself in a situation where he had to attack from ball one to pull-off a win. The West Indies white-ball captain tried his best, but was foxed by some brilliant bowling from Hasaranga.
Jagadeesha Suchith walking out to bat at No.6 just showed a lack of depth in the Sunrisers batting. Tripathi brought up his fifty and was arguably the only man standing between RCB and two points. But when he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, the rest was just a mere formality.
Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!