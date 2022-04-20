"He has all the attributes" - PBKS head coach Anil Kumble on Mayank Agarwal's captaincy

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Anil Kumble on Wednesday reserved the highest praise for the team's captain, Mayank Agarwal. He opined that the right-handed batter was the perfect candidate to lead the Punjab side in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

In a video shared by PBKS on social media, Kumble spoke about how he has known Agarwal for several years now.

He also pointed out that the 31-year-old has been an integral part of the side's leadership group over the last two seasons.

Anil Kumble said:

"Mayank Agarwal has been with the franchise for 4 years now and I have worked with him for the last 2 years. I've known Mayank for a longer period of time, from RCB days, to then playing for Karnataka.

"He has all the attributes," he added. "He was a part of the leadership group for the last couple of years. He's done all the hard yards as an individual. He has fought his way into the Indian team. He's a great team man, we have seen that and he's a good communicator, he's good with the players."

PBKS all-rounder Rishi Dhawan also echoed Kumble's sentiments as he mentioned that Agarwal has been doing a fine job as skipper. He suggested that the captain communicating well with the players has had a positive impact on the team's environment.

Rishi Dhawan explained:

"Mayank as a captain, is very good. The present atmosphere of our team is very good. From what I have observed, Mayank is talking to everyone very well. Everyone is aware of their goals and it is observable that the team is moving in a common direction. And because of that, we are delivering good performances and the team is playing unitedly."

Meanwhile, Agarwal missed the team's last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) due to a toe injury. Much to the delight of the fans, the star batter has now regained his fitness and will be back for the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.

"Mayank Agarwal is a perfect example as a leader because he himself does what he says" - Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma, who made his IPL debut under Mayank Agarwal in this year's cash-rich league, also praised his skipper for his leadership skills. He mentioned that Agarwal spoke to him and made him comfortable ahead of his first game of the season.

Jitesh Sharma stated:

"Mayank is a perfect example as a leader because he himself does what he says. Energy and attitude is his motto always and the same can be seen in him also. It is also reflected through him on the ground.

"When I was playing under him for the first time, I didn't feel that I was playing for the first time because he made me feel so comfortable," he added. "It's a very big quality of a good leader."

PBKS have three wins and as many losses to their name from their six appearances so far in IPL 2022. They are currently placed seventh in the points table. Mayank Agarwal and Co. will be seen in action this evening when they take on DC at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee