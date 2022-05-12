×
Create
Notifications

"He was completely robbed there" - Netizens react after Devon Conway is denied DRS due to power outage during CSK vs MI clash

Devon Conway was dismissed for a golden duck against MI (Pic: Twitter)
Devon Conway was dismissed for a golden duck against MI (Pic: Twitter)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Aditya Suketu Desai
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 08:34 PM IST
News

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway departed for a golden duck during the team's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Conway attempted to play a flick shot off Daniel Sams' bowling in the first over of the game. However, he missed the ball and it crashed onto his pads. The batter was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire.

Interestingly, while the ball seemed to be missing leg stump, Conway wasn't able to review the umpire's decision. The left-hander wasn't able to go for the DRS due to a power outage issue at the venue.

It was a massive blow for CSK as Conway has been one of their top performers with the bat in their recent outings. Here's how netizens reacted to Devon Conway's dismissal:

Is @IPL has become PSL(paisa shortage league)😒 they can't even procure power backup for DRS...and if this is case then @BCCI shouldn't allow DRS for entire match,that way it will be fair for both teams. Wkt of #DevonConway can cost @ChennaiIPL entire match.#IPL2022#MIvsCSK
#DevonConway was unlucky there, gonna feel sad for him. Such a big league and they will spend a lot of money in every aspect, but drs was not available due to power cut😢 https://t.co/8MCz3pM9IT
@bhogleharsha That's unfair of one team having the advantage (No DRS available due to power cut), because if it was not out(Devon Conway's wicket) there wouldn't have been a wicket so far. It's all about momentum, MI got 3 wickets because of that. @bhogleharsha
#Shameonyou @BCCI @IPLSuch a big league with so much money going into it and yet no DRS because of powercut?Devon Conway was completely robbed there. That was another umpiring howler by the way! Made it look like such a straightforward decision whn it was going so far down leg
So unfair !!!! Devon Conway ,Moen Ali and Uthappa out and CSK can't even take DRS because of powercut in the stadium. What the hell !!! #CSK𓃬 #CSKvsMI @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni
#CSKvsMI #MIvsCSK Devon Conway can't review as No DRS available due to powercut in Wankhede Stadium 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/UKLabBdJdM
Elementary Umpiring Standards Mars the #IPL2022 Here Devon Conway was hit on his pads The ball missing Leg but Umpire Gave itNo Power supply No DRS he had to go! Isn't it Farce?#CSKvsMI#MIvCSK#umpiring#WhistlePodu#CSK https://t.co/feSgknL5Lb
No drs due to powercut!?Poor umpiring as usual🤦🏻‍♂️Is this a premier cricket tournament we are talking about?Organised by the richest cricket board @BCCI @IPL #CSKvsMI @ChennaiIPL #DevonConway
Conway wicket totally unfair 💛#CSKvsMI #csk #msd #msdhoni #DevonConway
The Match shouldn't have started when there is issues with usage of technology, As simple as that. Even though Devon Conway was out, it is pathetic decision to take DRS out of the game. #CSK #CSKvsMI #IPL2022 #IPL
#CSKvsMI Devon conway had a duck due to power cut at wankhede. Reason behind it: https://t.co/KRVstfHj40
#MIvsCSK #CSKvsMI #Sams #IPL2022"NO DRS for Devon Conway because of power cut in the stadium"Mukesh Ambani backstage: https://t.co/XzU0PoQlKz

The Kiwi batter has scored 231 runs so far in the ongoing cash-rich league. Since making a return to the team's playing XI, the 30-year-old has showcased stellar form. He dazzled viewers by slamming three successive half-centuries in the competition.

Conway would consider himself unlucky as he wasn't able to review the umpire's decision as the DRS wasn't available at the time due to a power failure.

How can CSK still qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

The Chennai-based side are currently languising in the penultimate position in the IPL points table. They have struggled to win matches consistently and have just four victories to their name from 11 fixtures.

While CSK started off slowly, their late resurgance has still given them a chance of making the cut for the all-important playoffs. They will finish with 14 points, given that they manage to win their three remaining matches of the season.

Even if they secure three wins, their qualification will rely on the outcomes of other games. If Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) end up losing their remaining two fixtures, then the two sides will also be left with 14 points each.

Also Read Article Continues below

While this would benefit Chennai, they would only make it to the top four if Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face defeats in their upcoming matches.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी