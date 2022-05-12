"He was completely robbed there" - Netizens react after Devon Conway is denied DRS due to power outage during CSK vs MI clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway departed for a golden duck during the team's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.
Conway attempted to play a flick shot off Daniel Sams' bowling in the first over of the game. However, he missed the ball and it crashed onto his pads. The batter was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire.
Interestingly, while the ball seemed to be missing leg stump, Conway wasn't able to review the umpire's decision. The left-hander wasn't able to go for the DRS due to a power outage issue at the venue.
It was a massive blow for CSK as Conway has been one of their top performers with the bat in their recent outings.
The Kiwi batter has scored 231 runs so far in the ongoing cash-rich league. Since making a return to the team's playing XI, the 30-year-old has showcased stellar form. He dazzled viewers by slamming three successive half-centuries in the competition.
Conway would consider himself unlucky as he wasn't able to review the umpire's decision as the DRS wasn't available at the time due to a power failure.
How can CSK still qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs
The Chennai-based side are currently languising in the penultimate position in the IPL points table. They have struggled to win matches consistently and have just four victories to their name from 11 fixtures.
While CSK started off slowly, their late resurgance has still given them a chance of making the cut for the all-important playoffs. They will finish with 14 points, given that they manage to win their three remaining matches of the season.
Even if they secure three wins, their qualification will rely on the outcomes of other games. If Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) end up losing their remaining two fixtures, then the two sides will also be left with 14 points each.
While this would benefit Chennai, they would only make it to the top four if Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face defeats in their upcoming matches.