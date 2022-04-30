"He is one of the few bowlers who can do that" - Daniel Vettori hails Krunal Pandya after LSG's 20-run win over PBKS 

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was one of the top performers for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. The crafty bowler chipped in with a miserly spell of just 11 runs and claimed two crucial wickets. His 'Player of the Match' performance helped his side secure a brilliant 20-run in their IPL 2022 encounter.

Following the match, former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori heaped praise on the all-rounder. He stated that Pandya's ability to bowl at a quick pace while also getting topspin on the ball makes it difficult for the batters. Because of the same, the LSG spinner is capable of doing well against both left and right-handers, as per the ex-cricketer.

He explained on ESPNcricinfo:

"Krunal Pandya is one of the few bowlers who can bowl at that pace and can still have a bit of topspin on it. Most finger spinners who bowl that quickly have to undercut the ball. So all that happens is the the ball skids on, unless it is a really bad surface. What Pandya is doing now is challenging the batters with that pace but he also gets the dip. It's incredibly difficult to read the length. That's why he's so successful against left-handers and right-handers."

Krunal Pandya conceded just 11 runs from his full quota of four overs. He also picked up crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma in the clash.

"He always wants to go big" - Daniel Vettori on Liam Livingstone performance vs LSG

The LSG batters managed to register a below par total of 153 after being asked to bat first. Hoewever, their bowlers did a fine job in the second half of the fixture. Vettori pointed out that PBKS's middle-order batter Liam Livingstone was looking to accelerate, but he ultimately perished in unlucky fashion.

The right-hander scored just 18 runs against LSG and was dismissed in the 13th over of the run chase. He fell while trying to play a scoop against pacer Mohsin Khan. However, he did not get the connection right and edged it straight to the keeper.

Vettori stated:

"Liam Livingstone was at the stage of his innings where he wanted to go big. He always wants to go big. We saw that in Bishnoi's over where he hit him for 2 sixes. he just wanted to continue with that. I feel that it was an unlucky dismissal,"

He further added that that English batter can make an impact on any given surface. The former Kiwi spinner reckoned that Livingstone tackles spin bowlers well and is quite comfortable facing them.

He explained:

"Livinstone has the confidence to play in any conditions. We have seen him take on the spinners. He is quite comfortable against the spin bowlers. I don't think surfaces challenge him at all. He just needs someone to go with him."

PBKS are currently placed seventh in the IPL points table and have four wins and five losses to their name. LSG, on the other hand, occupy third place in the standings with six victories and three defeats from nine outings.

