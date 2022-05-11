IPL 2022: "He was one of the guys they retained" - Sanjay Manjrekar wants Rajasthan Royals to give Yashasvi Jaiswal a long rope 

Sanjay Manjrekar and Ian Bishop have answered some burning questions ahead of Wednesday's blockbuster clash between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Manjrekar gave his opinion on Yashasvi Jaiswal's comeback knock and stated that the Royals should give the youngster a long rope.

Jaiswal, who came in for Karun Nair, played an invaluable knock of 68 against the Punjab Kings while chasing 190. The 20-year-old's 41-ball knock helped the Royals gun down the mammoth total with six wickets to spare. Before this knock, Jaiswal had made 20, 1, and 4 in his last three innings.

When asked whether the Royals should stick with Jaiswal, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that he believes they should as he is one of the retained players. However, the 56-year-old fears for Devdutt Padikkal following his demotion. Manjrekar told ESPN Cricinfo:

"Yes, I think so because he was one of the guys they retained and he's come back into form. But I worry for Padikkal down the order, whether that will stifle the growth of the young talent."

Padikkal, who came into the tournament with plenty of promise, hasn't lived up to expectations. The southpaw has managed only 247 runs in 11 matches at 22.45, striking at 119.32 with one fifty.

Meanwhile, Ian Bishop gave his opinion on who could replace Shimron Hetmyer in the Royals' ranks and feels Jimmy Neesham deserves a spot. Bishop said:

"I think you want a finisher. So, Daryl Mitchell has been tried and looked out of his depth. Jimmy Neesham has had only one chance. I would go with Neesham."

Following the six-wicket victory against the Punjab Kings, Hetmyer temporarily left the Royals' camp following the birth of his child. The Guyanese played a significant role in his side's win, slamming 31 off 16 deliveries in a knock laced with three fours and two sixes.

"They might want to re-think Anrich Nortje if his form doesn't come back" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Anrich Nortje.

Manjrekar also opined that Anrich Nortje could be the weak link in the Capitals' overseas contingent if his form doesn't come back. He stated:

"They might want to re-think Anrich Nortje if his form doesn't come back. I thought Mustafizur did really well for them, barring maybe a couple of spells."

Having lost six out of 11 games, the Capitals are in a precarious spot and must win their remaining fixtures to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Rajasthan prevailed in their previous encounter by 15 runs relying on a hundred from Jos Buttler.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar