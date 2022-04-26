"He is taking a lot of time at the crease" - Piyush Chawla on SRH captain Kane Williamson's batting in IPL 2022 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have showcased stunning form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, skipper Kane Williamson is yet to fire with the bat this season.

Piyush Chawla recently pointed out that the Kiwi batter has been taking a lot of time at the crease, which isn't a great sign for SRH. While he stated that the right-hander is going through a lean patch, he expects him to roar back into form soon. He said on ESPNcricinfo:

"Kane Williamson hasn't shown great form till now. He is taking a lot of time at the crease, which he doesn't usually do. There is always this phase where you aren't able to do things that you plan on doing. He is trying to find form. He will surely come back into form, but it remains to be seen when that happens."

He further added that SRH have won the toss in all of their seven fixtures in this year's IPL. The former Indian leg-spinner suggested that when the side bats first, they will have to ensure they give their bowlers something to bowl at by registering an impressive total.

Chawla added:

"SRH haven't batted first till now but they will surely be prepared for that. But while batting first, a team needs to ensure they score 10 more runs than what they initially target. This gives the bowler some cushion."

SRH started their campaign with two losses but have bounced back in brilliant fashion, winning five successive games. They are currently placed comfortably in the second position on the IPL points table.

"He hasn't picked up a lot of wickets but he has been able to extract swing" - Piyush Chawla on SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The 33-year-old highlighted that the SunRisers have a strong bowling lineup. Chawla added that having two left-arm seamers like Thangarasu Natarajan and Marco Jansen is an advantage for the 2016 champions.

The former leggie also stated that senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also a valuable asset for the side. According to Chawla, Bhuvneshwar has been successful in swinging the ball and has gotten the better of the batters with the same.

"It is an advantage for SRH as they have two left-arm seamers because the ball comes into the right-handers. And on certain occasions, the bowler doesn't even know, but the ball seams away after pitching. But you cannot forget Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well. He hasn't picked a lot of wickets but he has been able to extract swing."

The Hyderabad-based side are scheduled to take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their upcoming match. The two star-studded sides will battle it out in the 40th match of the season on Wednesday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

