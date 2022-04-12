"He will make some weird noise, there is no holding him back!" - Axar Patel on Rishabh Pant's antics behind the stumps

Like many, even all-rounder Axar Patel is a fan of Rishabh Pant's antics behind the stumps. Be it with his body language or with the comments that he passes, the 24-year-old always likes to keep fans entertained.

Patel and Pant have been playing together for the Indian team and for the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a while now. The 28-year-old has now shared some great anecdotes about how Pant keeps everyone entertained by making noises with the stump mic on.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions', Axar Patel said:

"He will always make some weird noise or the other. Even I tell him 'What are you doing?' Then he will say, 'Need some fun around, we will get bored otherwise.' He will randomly ask the fielder at point, 'Hey bro, how's it going.'"

Patel went on to add:

"The slip fielders are always ready. He will do anything. He'll throw his gloves to the side. The person next to him has to be alert always. When Virat bhai is around, he controls himself. But if Puji bhai, Mayank, KL then there is no holding him back."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau It was Rishabh Pant's turn for some fun on the stump mic today... #AUSvIND It was Rishabh Pant's turn for some fun on the stump mic today... #AUSvIND https://t.co/RS8I6kI55f

Axar Patel shares another funny story involving Pant

Axar Patel was a part of the Indian team that toured England last year. It was both his and Pant's happy-go-lucky attitude that helped keep themselves composed on the tour. Sharing a funny story regarding the same, Patel said:

"When Rishabh and I play together in the IPL, we tell each other, 'Let things be the way they are.' We had gone on the England tour, where we were for six months. We even modified, 'Let things be the way they are'. 'This is what it is'. One time, one of Rishabh's friend was complaining about something. I said, 'Rishabh, this is what' and he says 'it is'. (laughs)."

Both Pant and Patel will play a key role if DC are to finally end their wait to win their maiden IPL title.

