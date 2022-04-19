"Hope you break my record of 3 hat-tricks" - Amit Mishra praises RR's Yuzvendra Chahal for his match-winning spell against KKR

Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra has lauded Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yuzvendra Chahal for his splendid performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He is also hopeful of the 31-year-old breaking his record of three hat-tricks in the cash-rich league.

Taking to his Twitter account, Amit Mishra pointed out how Chahal proved that a skilful leg-spinner can make an impact, irrespective of the conditions. He expressed his happiness as the crafty bowler claimed a stunning hat-trick to tilt the game in his side's favor.

Amit Mishra wrote:

"Dear @yuzi_chahal really happy for your splendid performance and hattrick in yesterday's game. You proved that pitch and conditions don't matter for a good leg break bowler. Hope you break my record of 3 hattricks in IPL."

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged five wickets, including a brilliant hat-trick against KKR on Monday at the Brabourne Stadium. He dismissed the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins on successive deliveries to claim his first-ever hat-trick in the IPL.

The star bowler picked up five wickets and was adjujded as the Player of the Match in the closely-fought contest.

It is worth mentioning that Mishra holds the record for taking the most hat-tricks in the competition. The seasoned campaigner achieved the stunning feat in 2008, 2011 and 2012.

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2022

The wrist-spinner was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The Rajasthan-based side acquired the experienced bowler's services for ₹6.50 crore.

He has showcased stellar form so far in the ongoing edition, picking up 17 wickets from his six appearances. Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the holder of the coveted Purple Cap. He will next be seen in action on Friday (April 22).

The Sanju Samson-led side will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 34th league match of the ongoing edition. The contest is scheduled to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar