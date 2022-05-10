"How can the third umpire not see what we saw?!" - Furious fans slam third umpire for Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal against KKR in IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma's controversial decision proved to be a body blow for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as they lost a record ninth game of their season by a massive 52 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Jasprit Bumrah's sensational figures of 5/10 helped MI restrict KKR to just 165/9 and that total looked chasable on a decent batting surface. However, Mumbai never really recovered from Rohit Sharma's wicket and the absence of Suryakumar Yadav really hurt them.

Fans on Twitter were naturally disappointed to see MI surrender for just 113. But some of them slammed the umpiring in the game, especially in the dodgy decision that Rohit Sharma received. They felt Rohit's early controversial wicket was the beginning of the end for Mumbai.

Here are some of the reactions:

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 they call mumbai Indians corrupted but now won't talk about rohit who was clearly not out. they call mumbai Indians corrupted but now won't talk about rohit who was clearly not out.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 How can the third umpire not see what we saw? Rohit was NOT OUT #MIvsKKR How can the third umpire not see what we saw? Rohit was NOT OUT #MIvsKKR https://t.co/UbbUH2BVcc

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma was surprised with the decision. Rohit Sharma was surprised with the decision. https://t.co/3mqMa24bch

Johns. @CricCrazyJ0hns



#MIvsKKR Umpiring level is worst in the this ipl season, Rohit sharma was given out for this where there is miles of gap between bat and ball, unbelievable and the spikes in ultraedge showing before the ball came close to bat. Umpiring level is worst in the this ipl season, Rohit sharma was given out for this where there is miles of gap between bat and ball, unbelievable and the spikes in ultraedge showing before the ball came close to bat.#MIvsKKR https://t.co/GHZnMXJrgE

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#IPL2022 #MIvKKR Clearly a technical glitch. Spike popped up before the ball reached Rohit's bat. Important for the third umpire to keep the eyes open. Clearly a technical glitch. Spike popped up before the ball reached Rohit's bat. Important for the third umpire to keep the eyes open. #IPL2022 #MIvKKR https://t.co/hfsfMvPb1m

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh At this time in this IPL the luck is going totally against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Hope this time passes soon and we get to see the old Vintage King Kohli and Vintage Hitman Rohit Sharma again. At this time in this IPL the luck is going totally against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Hope this time passes soon and we get to see the old Vintage King Kohli and Vintage Hitman Rohit Sharma again.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ultraedge showed spike even before the ball passed near the bat. Unlucky for Rohit Sharma. Ultraedge showed spike even before the ball passed near the bat. Unlucky for Rohit Sharma. https://t.co/917bBQB5zg

Asha @ashaa_45 Feel for you Rohit Sharma Feel for you Rohit Sharma 💔 https://t.co/lcZcuoxqnp

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#MIvsKKR #RohitSharma There’s a spike even before the ball hits the bat, seems like that was NOT OUT! Rohit Sharma was unfortunate! There’s a spike even before the ball hits the bat, seems like that was NOT OUT! Rohit Sharma was unfortunate! #MIvsKKR #RohitSharma https://t.co/ybTXEiho27

#HITMAN @CaptainRo45 No way any cricket fan supports this technical blunder just because they hate Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians. No way any cricket fan supports this technical blunder just because they hate Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians. https://t.co/u3TbL8xfyr

Hitman Edits 45 @HRules45



@ImRo45 Anyone who thinks this is out must get his eyes checked Anyone who thinks this is out must get his eyes checked @ImRo45 https://t.co/C12DkDYf6H

#ShahbaazFC @OneKohlibackup

Virat Kohli who got out many times because of bad umpiring - Rohit Sharma gone due to bad umpiringVirat Kohli who got out many times because of bad umpiring - Rohit Sharma gone due to bad umpiring 😐Virat Kohli who got out many times because of bad umpiring - https://t.co/4NKqrodkNH

🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ @MSDianMrigu #IPL2022 Again one controversial decision ..This time it goes against Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians .. Looks like not out for me #MIvKKR Again one controversial decision ..This time it goes against Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians .. Looks like not out for me #MIvKKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/kiDlnikYJY

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Good that Rohit didn't take out his anger on production crew. #IPL Good that Rohit didn't take out his anger on production crew. #IPL

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 Almost the same thing happened in 2019 WC vs WI .

Rohit was looking in fine touch and was given out wrong . I can assure he would have scored atleast a 50 and would have got the most runs in a single World Cup record . Almost the same thing happened in 2019 WC vs WI . Rohit was looking in fine touch and was given out wrong . I can assure he would have scored atleast a 50 and would have got the most runs in a single World Cup record .

நிரஞ்_jana @itz_Niranjanaa

Umpire 🤦🤦 Nalla panenga da

But Win or loss Always

And Thanks for the memorable dayUmpire 🤦🤦 Nalla panenga daBut Win or loss Always @ImRo45 And #MumbaiIndians Thanks for the memorable day ☺️Umpire 🤦🤦 Nalla panenga da 👏👏👏But Win or loss Always @ImRo45 And #MumbaiIndians 💙💥 https://t.co/duul8INU7J

sunny Yadav @sunnyx1024

#MIvsKKR #iplwrongdicision Aaj ke IPL ke mi vs kkr ke match me rohit sharma ko wrong decision diya third umpire ne what you say kya chal rha hai IPL me aaj kal. #rohitsharma Aaj ke IPL ke mi vs kkr ke match me rohit sharma ko wrong decision diya third umpire ne what you say kya chal rha hai IPL me aaj kal. #rohitsharma#MIvsKKR #iplwrongdicision https://t.co/Dvd7D6ShyZ

Ankit Raj @AnkitRaj230420 #IPL2022 #KKRvsMI #umpiring What the hell is wrong with the umpiring for this season of IPL. Why the hell umpires are in hurry for making a dicision. Rohit was clearly not out but umpires. What the hell is wrong with the umpiring for this season of IPL. Why the hell umpires are in hurry for making a dicision. Rohit was clearly not out but umpires.😡 #IPL2022 #KKRvsMI #umpiring https://t.co/QpeNwVdZ1q

crickaddict45 @crickaddict45 No one saying rohit unlucky like they do for someone else even if he gets bowled ? No one saying rohit unlucky like they do for someone else even if he gets bowled ?

Anamika🍨 (TejRan) @mainhonanamika

Rohit Sharma was NOT OUT

#MIvsKKR #rohitsharma If jabardasti ka out karna had an imageRohit Sharma was NOT OUT If jabardasti ka out karna had an image Rohit Sharma was NOT OUT #MIvsKKR #rohitsharma https://t.co/LxahrzMHwv

Rohit Sharma was distraught after third umpire gave him out

Rohit has a great record against KKR and with the ball not swinging much, the in-form MI opener was due for a big knock. However, he was dismissed for just 2 off Tim Southee's bowling.

The ball seemed to flick Rohit's thigh pad and lobbed straight into the hands of Sheldon Jackson. The on-field umpire did not give it out but KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer referred it upstairs.

Although UltraEdge clearly showed spikes even when the ball was nowhere near the edge of Rohit's bat, the third umpire thought he had conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

The MI skipper as well as the dugout were shocked and that pretty much summed up the standard of umpiring that fans have seen this season. Ishan Kishan scored a fighting fifty and Tim David played some delightful strokes.

But wickets just kept on tumbling for Mumbai and their innings tapered off towards the end. While KKR remain just alive in the race to the playoffs, Mumbai continue to struggle with the lack of consistency from their batting and bowling together.

