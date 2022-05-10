"How can the third umpire not see what we saw?!" - Furious fans slam third umpire for Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal against KKR in IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma's controversial decision proved to be a body blow for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as they lost a record ninth game of their season by a massive 52 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Jasprit Bumrah's sensational figures of 5/10 helped MI restrict KKR to just 165/9 and that total looked chasable on a decent batting surface. However, Mumbai never really recovered from Rohit Sharma's wicket and the absence of Suryakumar Yadav really hurt them.
Fans on Twitter were naturally disappointed to see MI surrender for just 113. But some of them slammed the umpiring in the game, especially in the dodgy decision that Rohit Sharma received. They felt Rohit's early controversial wicket was the beginning of the end for Mumbai.
Here are some of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma was distraught after third umpire gave him out
Rohit has a great record against KKR and with the ball not swinging much, the in-form MI opener was due for a big knock. However, he was dismissed for just 2 off Tim Southee's bowling.
The ball seemed to flick Rohit's thigh pad and lobbed straight into the hands of Sheldon Jackson. The on-field umpire did not give it out but KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer referred it upstairs.
Although UltraEdge clearly showed spikes even when the ball was nowhere near the edge of Rohit's bat, the third umpire thought he had conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field decision.
The MI skipper as well as the dugout were shocked and that pretty much summed up the standard of umpiring that fans have seen this season. Ishan Kishan scored a fighting fifty and Tim David played some delightful strokes.
But wickets just kept on tumbling for Mumbai and their innings tapered off towards the end. While KKR remain just alive in the race to the playoffs, Mumbai continue to struggle with the lack of consistency from their batting and bowling together.
Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!