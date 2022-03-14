"I'm really excited for the squad we have got" - KKR head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum has arrived in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022.

McCullum, who joined the franchise a couple of seasons back, is yet to taste success with the Knight Riders. The former Kiwi captain will be keen to take KKR to glory, which they haven't tasted since 2014.

The 40-year-old is excited about the Kolkata squad, which boasts a good mixture of experience and young cricketers.

Speaking in a video shared by KKR on their social media handles, Brendon McCullum said:

"It's nice to be back in familiar surroundings again here at the ITC Grand Central. Yes, the rest of the guys will come in over the next few days, some are already here now, some are still playing around the globe including the skipper, Shreyas, who is doing fantastically well at the moment."

He then went on to add:

"Look, we've got an incredibly talented squad. We have a lot of guys who we know really well and some guys who we don't know that well but I'm sure we'll get to know them and I'm really excited for the squad that we have got."

McCullum also said there will be a lot of pressure on cricketers and management to deliver results now that the IPL is back in India.

"We have a new group of guys and especially with the IPL back in India, there is a lot of pressure which comes with that for the players and support staff," Brendon McCullum said. "So, it will be very much about staying in the moment and just enjoying the journey."

Under McCullum, KKR will hope to go one step ahead after finishing as runners-up to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season.

"Hopefully we can deliver" - Brendon McCullum's message to fans

The Knight Riders have one of the most loyal fan bases and the former Black Caps cricketer is determined to deliver on the hopes and dreams of the fans.

"Our message for the fans is probably always the same, just enjoy the journey as we take you on a ride that can fill you with immense amount of satisfaction and hopefully, we can deliver on that but we appreciate all of your support," he said. "Hopefully, we can deliver on all of your hopes and dreams as well."

KKR will begin their campaign against CSK in the season opener on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be an IPL 2021 final replay.

