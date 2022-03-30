"I won't make any changes" - Mohammad Kaif on the RCB playing XI against KKR in IPL 2022

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes there is no need for any changes in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playing XI for their upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The three-time finalists suffered a five-wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first match of IPL 2022.

RCB batters stepped up to the plate by scoring 205-2 against PBKS, but were let down by poor bowling and fielding. The bowling unit conceded 22 extras while Anuj Rawat dropped a crucial catch in the death overs to seal RCB's defeat on Sunday.

Opining that RCB played all of their best bowlers in the first contest, Kaif said on SK's Match Ki Baat:

"I won't make any changes to the RCB playing XI, because they had all the bowling options last time, six bowlers. They concedes 22 extras, that is a lot in T20 cricket and the dropped catches did not help either."

Much like the RCB outfit, Kaif is not keen on making any changes to the KKR playing XI as well. Believing that the two-time champions should keep their winning combination intact, Kaif added:

"I'd keep the same playing XI for KKR. Got off to a good start by defeating CSK. That win would give a lot of confidence to Shreyas Iyer. He has the potential to be a really good captain. He is not a finished product, he is a work in progress, he will keep getting better as he continues to captain KKR."

The former Indian player has seen Iyer's captaincy from close quarters after having worked with the Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach in the past.

"KKR is slightly ahead on paper" - Mohammad Kaif on the outcome of RCB vs KKR

Toss has played a vital role in proceedings so far in IPL 2022. Four out of the five matches have seen teams secure points after winning the toss.

While claiming that the side winning the toss would win the game, Kaif rated KKR slightly over RCB in terms of balance. He said:

"Despite toss being the usual favorite and a huge factor, I'd still consider KKR ahead as they look the better side on paper. They have started well and have a good bowling unit. So, KKR is slightly ahead."

RCB will take on KKR later tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Kolkata secured a winning start to the season while RCB are on the lookout for their first win.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar