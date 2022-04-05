"I would not pick David Warner in DC's playing XI for their match against LSG" - Brad Hogg

Australia's star opening batter David Warner has joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

While he is expected to be available for the team's upcoming clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday (April 7), former cricketer Brad Hogg stated that he would still not pick the southpaw for the game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg mentioned that he would persist with Tim Seifert instead of replacing him with David Warner. He suggested that with more right-handers in their batting line-up, DC could negate LSG's Ravi Bishnoi's googlies in a better manner.

He said:

"I will not pick David Warner even if he is available and will stick with Tim Seifert in the team. I would want more right-handers to face Ravi Bishnoi as he is very dominant against left-handers with his wrong ones."

Interestingly, DC can accommodate both David Warner and Tim Seifert in the playing XI, as they played with just three overseas players in their previous clash.

However, one of those three foreign players might have to sit out against LSG if David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available.

"Avesh Khan is LSG's main bowler and Ricky Ponting would want DC to put him under pressure" - Brad Hogg

Hogg added that Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting would want his team to put LSG fast bowler Avesh Khan under pressure.

He suggested that if Khan is taken for runs, then other bowlers are also likely to come under pressure, as he is their main bowler.

He said:

"Like last year, Avesh Khan doesn't have someone like Anrich Nortje around him to trouble the opposition with that extra pace. He's the main bowler in LSG team, Ricky Ponting is going to know that and he's going to tell his team to put Avesh under pressure.

"Because now that he has got the weight on his shoulders as the main strike bowler, it's a different role for him. If he is put under pressure and leaks runs, then all of a sudden the other bowlers will be under pressure too."

LSG and DC are scheduled to lock horns in the 15th league match of this year's cash-rich league. The highly-anticipated encounter between the two star-studded teams will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

Watch Hogg's full video here:

Edited by Arjun Panchadar