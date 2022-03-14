"I am really excited to get started with MI" - Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jofra Archer expressed his delight over the prospect of representing the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 26-year-old is likely to miss the upcoming IPL 2022 after having undergone two surgeries to treat an elbow injury. However, Archer is looking forward to playing for Mumbai in the future.

He was roped in by the five-time winners for ₹8 crore at the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction last month. After missing IPL 2021, he was released by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to persistent injury concerns.

Noting the influence of head coach Mahela Jayawardena and veteran Kieron Pollard on the team, Jofra Archer told the Mumbai Indians' official website:

“I am really excited to get started with MI - it is a great franchise. Mahela Jayawardene was one of my first coaches, we have the likes of Polly - I have played a few games against him, this is probably the first time I will play with him. I am hoping to start winning games and trophies soon.”

The five-time champions have been well renowned for their IPL team environment over the years. Several players have opened up about how the franchise treats each member as family.

In this regard, Archer said:

“MI looks very close-knit and family-oriented and such teams always do well. That’s why it is no surprise that we have won five titles. Polly’s been there 10 years, Malinga was there a long time, the same with Rohit too.”

The World Cup winner was a late addition to the player list at the auction. After initially choosing not to put his name in, he changed his mind and entered the auction as part of the accelerated portion of the event.

"The best ball always has to be a wicket-taking delivery, the batter has to be sent back" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer announced himself on the red ball circuit with a memorable Ashes 2019 campaign. His searing pace troubled star batter Steve Smith, with one of Archer's bouncers striking Smith on the helmet and forcing him to miss the third Test with a severe concussion.

Despite the unplayable delivery taking out the Australian ace, Archer did not rate the bouncer as his best delivery. He said:

“I mean, I won’t call it one of my best deliveries because he still came back and batted in the rest of that series. For me, the best ball always has to be a wicket-taking delivery, the batter has to be sent back.”

Instead, he chose the ball with which got the better of Travis Head in the fourth Test at Manchester as his best delivery. Coming around the wicket, the right-arm pacer breached Head's bat-pad gap to knock over the middle stump. Archer said:

“I think the best delivery I have ever bowled came in that series, when I knocked back Travis Head’s middle stump in the fourth Test. The previous ball he had just driven me down the ground and I was angry.”

The England international had a landmark debut campaign and was the third highest wicket-taker in the series with 22 wickets to his name.

However, persistent injuries have troubled Jofra Archer of late. He last played an international match back in March 2021.

