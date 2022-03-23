IPL 2022: "I try to improve my game at least by 1% every single day"- RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that he strives to improve his game by one percent each day by working hard. The Royals have retained the 20-year old aggressive opener for a ₹4 crore paycheck along with Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson.

Jaiswal will be hoping to repay the management's faith by performing consistently with the bat in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

As part of the Rajasthan Royals' training camp in Mumbai, the southpaw is training hard to prepare for the IPL 2022 season. While speaking in a video uploaded by RR's official Instagram handle, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave fans some insight into his mindset regarding the training regime and said:

"If I don't play cricket, I don't know what I would do. For me, it's important to keep playing. Wake up in the morning and go to practice and keep honing skills. I just don't want to sit idle. We shouldn't ever give up. Should keep on trying. If we keep on trying hard nobody can defeat us. That's what I keep on doing. I try to improve my game at least by 1% every single day."

In IPL 2021, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 249 runs across 10 games at an impressive strike rate of 148.21, including one fifty.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 campaign begins on March 29

The Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will form Group A alongside the Rajasthan Royals during the upcoming season.

Rajasthan Royals will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29 to start their IPL 2022 journey.

Here is RR’s complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, March 29, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 20: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM IST, April 10, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 14, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 26, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 52: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, May 7 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Diptanil Roy