"I will definitely take those celebrations to my grave" - Robin Uthappa on how CSK look after their players amid IPL 2022

Veteran opener Robin Uthappa is turning out to be a sensational buy for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) He has picked up where he left off last season and has been one of their in-form batters.

Uthappa has already scored 91 runs in three games in IPL 2022 at a fantastic strike rate of 156.50. With Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling to score runs, Robin Uthappa has been crucial for CSK at the top of the order.

Speaking in a video uploaded by CSK on YouTube, Uthappa revealed how happy he is to be back playing for the team. He said:

"I remember after we won the trophy last year, came back to the room and the first thing I said to my wife was man I don't care what happens anywhere, I only hope I can come back here and finish here. Just to be able to come back here is something I'm truly grateful for."

Robin Uthappa didn't play the first 12 games of CSK's campaign last year. However, he revealed how the CSK management still had conversations with him and kept him mentally ready whenever the opportunity came his way. On this, he said:

"For me when I wasn't playing those first 12 games, every week, one or the other coach would come and have a conversation with me. Those conversations were gold for me, never mind gold, they were platinum for me. I really value those conversations and they go a long way in making a player feel invested in the franchise. What was sweet was that we were able to lift the trophy and celebrate it with our families. I will definitely take those celebrations to my grave."

Robin Uthappa straightaway fit in like a hand in glove: Eric Simmons

Meanwhile, coach Eric Simmons is also a huge fan of Robin Uthappa. He has spoken about how the 36-year-old was brimming with confidence despite not playing for a large part of the IPL 2021 season.

In the backend of the last season, Uthappa scored 115 runs in four games and was instrumental in CSK winning their fourth IPL title. Here's what Simmons had to say on Uthappa's impact in the same video:

"I remember in last IPL in Dubai he'd sat out and sat out and then he got a chance. And just the way he played his first forward defense, the way he moved, the way he called, the positivity about it showed that his confidence level was good. He straightaway fit in like a hand in glove."

Simmons also spoke about the strength of Robin Uthappa that makes it tough for the bowlers to bowl to him. He said:

"I think his ability to score around the wicket. I have always believed one of his strengths is his ability to score behind the wicket. It makes it very tough to bowl to. So you will always see teams will have a third man too, which means there is a gap somewhere else for him to exploit."

CSK's batting has been inconsistent so far this season and that has been one of the main reasons why they haven't won a single game out of the three that they have played so far. If the Men in Yellow are to make a strong comeback, Robin Uthappa's consistency will be crucial.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee